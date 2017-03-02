Dear Patti,

I’m 80 years old, widowed and have three daughters and a son. When my husband was alive, he was hard on all our children but especially our son, Jeffery. When Jeffery was 20, he came to us and revealed he was gay. My husband made him leave home and refused to have anything to do with him ever again, even when my husband was on his deathbed.

I admit I was weak and didn’t want to jeopardize my husband finding out I was sneaking to see Jeffery when my husband insisted that I stay away. Over the years I learned tidbits about Jeffery’s life and how he was doing from my youngest daughter who has always kept in touch with him. I didn’t talk to him personally, though, until 10 years later when he was 30. I remember that phone call so clearly. Jeffery asked to see me. He said his partner was dying from AIDS and that he needed me. I wanted to see him, but at the last minute I canceled. He never called me again.

My daughter let me know that Jeffery has been diagnosed HIV positive for years, now but that he’s doing very well. He’s in another relationship, lives in Pasadena and has played an important role in fundraising for programs fighting AIDS. I’m very proud of him for doing that.

I recently found out that my health isn’t good. I desperately want to see Jeffrey and wrote him a letter. At first he refused to see me but his partner talked him into seeing me in a counseling session with his psychotherapist. I don’t really want to see him with a stranger present but am willing. If Jeffery doesn’t want to see me alone, maybe I can ask him to meet me with his sister or partner present. I feel OK about his partner since he encouraged Jeffery to see me. I want Jeffery to understand that to live all these years without my only son has been heartbreaking, but it was impossible to do so while his father was still alive. Jeffery needs to recognize that.

I somehow want to make it right between us before I die.

— Judith

Dear Judith,

I can only imagine how agonizing it must have been to be married to such a domineering man, to lose your only son, become widowed and now having to face serious personal health issues. I agree, if possible, it would be a positive step to try to repair your relationship with Jeffrey.

In order to do so, however, it’s crucial that you try to have empathy and a deep understanding as to what Jeffery has been through. Being gay during those times, he has most likely been struggling with a whole host of medical, political, social and possibly economic and spiritual issues — all of which he had to face without his parents’ support. Just imagine how unbearable it was for him to lose his partner to AIDS and, in his time of need, you turned away and weren’t there for him. I believe you desperately wanted to be there but, ultimately, you weren’t. With all respect, I must say that Jeffrey doesn’t have to recognize it was impossible for you to see him while his father was alive. It was a choice you made and you need to give him time to express his hurt and anger concerning that choice. Therefore, I wouldn’t recommend that you request he see you with his sister or partner present instead of his psychotherapist. Let him create the environment that feels safest for him.

Thanks to improved education and more advanced treatment options, your son can live for many years after being diagnosed with HIV. Support Jeffrey’s focus on maintaining a positive frame of mind, which can be vital to remaining healthy. Initially, I would caution you to stay away from asking for him to do anything for you. Go slow and, at first, just be available. Let Jeffrey know how proud you are of him. Start reviving this relationship by just listening. Let your son tell you what he’s been through and what it would take to start the healing process between you. I’m very happy you both have this chance to reconnect.

