Dig the smooth sounds of Philly soul when The Spinners visit The Rose Saturday.

This group of vocal wizards may have been part of the Philadelphia soul scene of the 1960s and ’70s, but they were actually from Detroit, starting out as a doo-wop group in the late 1950s in their hometown. They adapted their sound to fit the changing music trends of the ’60s, and they signed with Motown records by mid-decade.

The group scored its first hit in 1970 with “It’s a Shame.” They were picked up by Atlantic Records two years later, and after hooking up with producer Thom Bell the group began climbing the charts in earnest, reeling off a string of hits from 1972 through 1977.

The Spinners’ date-night music has stood the test of time, with hits like “Ill Be Around,” “Then Came You,” recorded with Dionne Warwick, “Rubberband Man” and “One of a Kind.”

In the early 1980s, the group had a handful of minor hits, but The Spinners have continued to bring their polished choreography and smooth sound to adoring audiences. Visit facebook.com/the-spinners-band-110860185610436/about/?re

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $44 to $74. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.