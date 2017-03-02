THIS WEEK’S COVER
all-day Scale15x @ Pasadena Convention Center
Scale15x @ Pasadena Convention Center
Mar 2 – Mar 5 all-day
Now celebrating its 15th year, the Southern California Linux Expo SCALE 15X is the largest Linux and Open Source Software show in North America. The four-day event — from March 2-5, 2017, at the Pasadena[...]
9:30 am What’s New in Gardening Class at... @ Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
What’s New in Gardening Class at... @ Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
Mar 2 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
In a “What’s New in Gardening” class, Edwina Pellikka, owner of textile art studio A Dyeing Art gives a history of plant-based fabrics and dyes, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Cost is $25.
11:00 am Author Viet Thanh Nguyen Discuss... @ Pasadena City College Creveling Lounge
Author Viet Thanh Nguyen Discuss... @ Pasadena City College Creveling Lounge
Mar 2 @ 11:00 am
Author Viet Thanh Nguyen, whose book, “The Sympathizer” is this year’s Pasadena Public Library “One City, One Story” selection discusses the book at 11 a.m.
3:30 pm Dr. Seuss Book Party at La Pinto... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Dr. Seuss Book Party at La Pinto... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Mar 2 @ 3:30 pm
Kids can attend a Dr. Seuss book party to celebrate his birthday, reading his books, making crafts at enjoying snacks at 3:30 p.m.
7:00 pm Book Discussion at Flintridge Books @ Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse
Book Discussion at Flintridge Books @ Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse
Mar 2 @ 7:00 pm
Local fiction writers J.J. Gesher, author of “A Narrow Bridge” and Rachel Harper, author of “This Side of Providence” discuss their books with Prospect Park Books publisher Colleen Dunn Bates at 7 p.m.
