Pasadena’s 15th annual One City, One Story community reading project kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight, March 2, with a conversation with Viet Thanh Nguyen, author of this year’s selected novel “The Sympathizer.” The event takes place at the Sanctuary in All Saints Church, located at 132 N. Euclid Avenue in Pasadena.

Pasadena Library Director Michelle Perera will moderate the discussion, which will include questions from the audience. Attendees are encouraged to bring their copies of “The Sympathizer” for the author to sign following the discussion. The novel was a blockbuster upon its release in 2015, going on to win the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, in addition to five other major awards.

The novel, which has been compared to the works of classic authors including Graham Greene and Saul Bellow, follows a communist double agent who is a half-French, half-Vietnamese army captain coming to America after the Fall of Saigon. While building a new life with other Vietnamese refugees in Los Angeles, he is secretly reporting back to his communist superiors in Vietnam.

“The Sympathizer” is a blistering exploration of identity and America, a gripping espionage novel, and a powerful story of love and friendship.

Viet Thanh Nguyen was born in Vietnam and raised in America. His stories have appeared in Best New American Voices, TriQuarterly, Narrative and the Chicago Tribune. He is the author of the academic book “Race and Resistance” and the nonfiction book “Nothing Ever Dies: Vietnam and the Memory of War.” His new book, “The Refugees,” was published on Feb. 7.

Nguyen teaches English and American Studies at USC and lives in Los Angeles.

“Wordsworth said that ‘your past is always a part and parcel of you,’” says Catherine Hany, Pasadena Public Library communications director. “Although Nguyen was born in Vietnam and raised in America, Vietnam is still a large part of his life which is reflected in the theme of his books. A lover of words and language, Nguyen reads extensively and this has profoundly influenced his writing. He has an amazing mastery of language. His descriptive phrases draw you in the story and keep you riveted to the very emotional ending.”

Event parking is available in surrounding parking facilities. All parking is fee-based. Free parking is available at Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St.