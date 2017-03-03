Southland Publishing purchases Downtown News

The Los Angeles Downtown News has been purchased by Southland Publishing, an LA-based media group specializing in newsweeklies, magazines and affiliated online assets that owns the Pasadena Weekly.

The voice of downtown Los Angeles since 1972, the Downtown News has been led by founding editor and publisher Sue Laris since its inception. Laris’ ex-husband, Jim, is a former owner of the Pasadena Weekly.

“We’re purchasing a sophisticated property and are pleased to bring the LA Downtown News into our family of media,” said David Comden, vice president of Southland Publishing. “Downtown Los Angeles has emerged as the most dynamic urban market on the West Coast and its future is very bright. The addition of LA Downtown News will greatly complement our coverage in greater Pasadena and the Westside of Los Angeles.”

Comden will serve as the new publisher. Award-winning editor Jon Regardie, senior writer Eddie Kim and staff writer Nicholas Slayton are staying on. The paper will continue to be headquartered in its building on First Street.

The LA Downtown News has an audited weekly circulation of 40,000 with 795 distribution locations in 16 neighborhoods. It also has a website, a daily email newsletter, an engaged social media fan base and a pair of high-profile annual magazines — the Downtown Guide and the Restaurant Guide.

In September 1972, when the paper was founded, Downtown Los Angeles was the center of city and county government, home to Bank of California and Union Oil, served by the venerable Biltmore and the Statler-Hilton hotels and visited by tourists intrigued by Olvera Street, Chinatown and the Central Library.

Forty-five years later, downtown Los Angeles is now a hip destination location, home to more than 60,000 residents as well as the Dodgers, Lakers, Clippers and Kings, world class museums, theaters, medical centers, hundreds of restaurants, an expanding retail market as well as 106 active construction projects representing billions of dollars of investment. The LA Downtown News will continue to chronicle this unprecedented growth in commerce and culture and its impact on the region.

Last fall, Laris announced her intent to sell the paper, which resulted in 40 inquires.

“It was key we find a buyer that understands and appreciates local newspapers,” Laris said in a prepared statement. “The immediacy, intimacy and personal relevance of the Downtown News has been the cornerstone of our success. We have been a hometown paper. David Comden and Southland get it. I couldn’t have hoped for a better hand-off. With Southland as the owner, Downtown News will remain the independent voice of downtown Los Angeles.”

Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Pasadena. Southland Publishing is a privately held publishing company based in Pasadena. The company produces weekly newspapers and monthly magazines in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and Ventura counties and five other states. In Los Angeles, Southland Publishing owns the Pasadena Weekly, The Argonaut, Arroyo Monthly and Playa Vista Direct, with a combined reach of more than 300,000 readers.