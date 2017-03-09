Americana artist Hal Ketchum opens his lengthy songbook at The Rose Sunday

Singer-songwriter Hal Ketchum, who is perhaps best known for connecting with his audiences with music made for regular people, will be performing Sunday at The Rose nightclub in Pasadena.

Ketchum, whose hits include “Small Town Saturday Night,” “Past the Point of Rescue,” “Hearts are Gonna Roll” and numerous others, has produced nearly a dozen albums since 1988, claiming 15 top 10 singles in the process of selling some five million albums.

After a 20-odd year Nashville stint, he left the music Mecca several years back and returned home to Texas. There, Ketchum, who was suffering from exhaustion brought on by his multiple sclerosis, could relax.

While at home, however, the itch to write again caught up with him, and he began documenting in song what he observed from his front porch. Developing a renewed love for his art, Ketchum realized that he wasn’t ready to give up music after all, producing his latest album, “I’m the Troubadour.”

Ketchum’s back in the saddle again, touring the country and opening a new chapter in his songbook.

Catch him at halketchum.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Sunday and music starts at 7 p.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $24 to $38. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.