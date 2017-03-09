Congressman Adam Schiff takes a leading role in probing the Trump administration’s Russia connections

While many Democrats skipped President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff of Burbank attended the event — then the next day marched with hundreds of thousands of people in Washington DC who opposed Trump’s presidency.

In February, Schiff called on an apparently disinterested Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan to “move aside” and allow Democrats to investigate possible connections between the Russian government and the Trump administration.

Since then, Schiff has led calls for an independent probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. And today both House and Senate Select Intelligence Committees are conducting separate investigations into Russia’s reported attempts to influence voters in favor of Trump by releasing hacked information about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee.

Despite the seriousness of those accusations, which, if true, GOP US Sen. John McCain said could be considered an act of war, Ryan has rebuffed calls for an investigation of what has become a growing scandal.

Schiff, the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, disputed recent comments made by his GOP congressional counterpart and committee Chair David Nunes, who downplayed the FBI’s investigation into Russian contacts with members of Trump’s campaign team.

When asked if they have any evidence of contacts specifically from the Trump campaign, Nunes replied: “It’s been looked into and there’s no evidence of anything there.”

Schiff strenuously disagreed with those statements and reiterated that the investigation continues.

“We haven’t obtained any of the evidence yet, so it’s premature for us to be saying we’ve reached any conclusion about the issue of collusion,” Schiff said. “The most that we’ve had are private conversations, the chair and I, with intelligence officials. That’s not a substitute for an investigation.”

Former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn resigned after admitting to misleading Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kisleyak. And recently confirmed US Attorney General Jeff Sessions was forced to recuse himself from the investigation after it was revealed that he failed to inform a Senate committee during his confirmation hearing that he had two conversations with the Russian ambassador during the campaign.

This past weekend, Schiff jumped into the fray once again when Trump accused former President Barack Obama of tapping his phones without presenting evidence.

“We must accept the fact that POTUS does not know fact from fiction, right from wrong,” Schiff wrote on Twitter. “That wild claims are not strategic, but worse.”

We recently talked with Schiff by phone from his Washington office.

PW: Almost immediately after Trump was declared the winner of the Presidential election, you went in hard on calls for accountability? What prompted this?

Adam Schiff: I think that in many ways the president is violating time-honored norms of behavior. The (travel ban) violates principles of democracy and religious liberty. I knew he was not going to grow into the job when he claimed millions of undocumented voters had voted and deprived him of the popular vote. He was willing to say things that were patently false and incendiary. I could not accept this would be the new norm. In some respects it is against type for me to be this critical, but we cannot normalize Trump’s behavior. We have to continue to call this White House out. We cannot accept his behavior as the new normalcy for the president.

How deep should the investigation into Russia’s interference into the election go?

I have been pushing for an independent probe. Right now, we have a joint intelligence house and senate investigation, which was one of the methods we used after the 9/11 attacks. That investigation produced the 28 pages that were of so much interest and we also went independent. Both of those are warranted because of the Russian interference of our election.

For the first time Russia aggressively weaponized data in an American election and it did so with impunity and had a decisive impact. The importance of the impact is undeniable. The Clinton team had to continuously respond to leaks. If we don’t respond, they are likely to repeat it and we won’t be able to inoculate ourselves against them. We need a full and independent investigation that leaves no stone unturned.

Do you think the president should release his taxes?

I think his taxes have to be disclosed. He keeps saying he is fulfilling campaign promises. What about that promise? If they have nothing to hide, they ought to release them. If he won’t, Congress ought to use its power to release them.

After it was revealed that Michael Flynn met with the Russian ambassador, several media outlets said you met with Democrats and told them that more would be revealed. Can you let us in on any more information?

That never happened. I was quite surprised to see that story. I don’t know where that came from.

Are we less safe with Trump in office?

I am concerned about our safety. We have a dysfunctional White House and a president acting in an erratic way. Things have to be walked back or doubled down on. Our China policy has sent very mixed and chaotic signals to the rest of the world. I hope there is time for the administration to get their act together. The world won’t wait on us. If North Korea goes provocative and has a confrontation with Iran or American troops in Syria — they need to be a functional, thoughtful White House and National Security Council. I think we are at some risk.

If Trump met with a Russian representative, would you call for impeachment?

I don’t want to get too far ahead. These are very concerning allegations and I don’t want to prejudge the conclusion. I just want to commit to being thorough in whatever we find.

So what happens next?

I am pushing as hard as I can in investigating every credible allegation. The chairman (Nunes) assures me that any area that is germane we will have the freedom to investigate. We are going to need to cooperation of the FBI, what they are investigating, what leads they have and the job they are doing. It is an open question as to if we will get their cooperation.

We cannot become our own FBI. That may be an even bigger challenge.