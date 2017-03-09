Mauritanian musical ambassador Noura Mint Seymali holds court at Caltech Friday

Mauritania is not a hospitable outlet for pop music. Bordered by Algeria, Mali, Senegal and the disputed Western Sahara territory, most of its landscape is desert, causing most Mauritanians to cluster in the country’s southern region or the capital city of Nouakchott on the Atlantic Coast. Traditional music is in more demand than Western imports, and what live music there is exists primarily in private gatherings and ceremonial events like weddings.

Yet Noura Mint Seymali, named North Africa’s Best Female Artist at the 2014 All Africa Music Awards, aims to make Mauritania as attractive to the Western pop world as more musically diverse Mali and Senegal, and to encourage Mauritanians to envision broader possibilities for their rich cultural heritage. It’s a dream that Seymali (pronounced “Say-MAH-lee”) and guitarist husband Jeiche Ould Chighaly have been nurturing since they married and started performing together — primarily at weddings — about 20 years ago.

It’s not a wholly uncharted path for Seymali, who like Chighaly hails from a griot (musician or storyteller) family. She developed her commanding voice as a teenager while singing with her stepmother, “Diva of the Desert” Dimi Mint Abba, who died in Casablanca in 2011. Seymali’s interest in “fusion” — blending the soul of traditional Moorish folk with band influences like James Brown, Burning Spear and the Daptones — was presaged by fellow griot and politician Malouma, who’s been incorporating jazz and electronic elements into Mauritanian folk for almost three decades while inciting controversy with songs about human rights, equality for women and the environment.

Malouma’s vocal tone and music are heavier, bluesier. Seymali’s songs focus on faith and wellbeing rather than politics (perhaps wisely, considering that Malouma’s outspokenness landed her in jail), while her somewhat regal self-possession conveys the impression that she does not suffer fools gladly. But Seymali’s music compels with a raw vitality born of her throatily vigorous singing and the marriage of Dakar-based drummer/producer Matthew Tinari and bassist Ousmane Touré’s hard funk rhythms to the Moorish “azawan” Seymali insistently champions: the traditional instrumentation of ardine, tidinite, guitar and t’beul, or bowl drum. Ardine, a nine-string harp that’s cousin to the kora, is played only by women griots; lead instrument tidinite is a West African lute known elsewhere as the ngoni and ancestor to the banjo.

Chighaly plays tidinite, but he mostly knits together Moorish tunings and Western pop hooks as he shadows Seymali’s forceful vocal ululations with his electric guitar and liberally deployed wah pedal. His is the most culture-bridging and -unifying role within the band. Throughout their “Azawan” and “Azawan II” EPs, 2014’s “Tzenni” and last year’s more focused album “Arbina,” the tone of his sinuous melodies call to mind West African desert rock compatriots such as Tinariwen and Tamikrest and represents the most accessible entry point for Western listeners.

Noura Mint Seymali and band perform at Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 10; $25 ($10 youth). (A special performance will also be given for Caltech students at 10 a.m.) Info: (626) 395-4652. nouramintseymali.com, caltech.edu