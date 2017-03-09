THIS WEEK’S COVER
Mar
3
Fri
7:30 pm Sideways Stories From Wayside Sc... @ Theatre 360
Sideways Stories From Wayside Sc... @ Theatre 360
Mar 3 @ 7:30 pm – Mar 12 @ 4:00 pm
SIDEWAYS STORIES FROM WAYSIDE SCHOOL is an over the top wacky story that combines laughs, learning, and imagination for an unforgettable adventure. This elementary school was mistakenly built 30 stories tall due to the architects[...]
Mar
5
Sun
all-day Gustave Baumann in California @ Pasadena Museum of California Art
Gustave Baumann in California @ Pasadena Museum of California Art
Mar 5 – Aug 6 all-day
Gustave Baumann (1881–1971) was a pioneer in the development of the color woodcut in the United States. Although he is best known for his bucolic scenes of the Midwest and his majestic imagery of the[...]
all-day Interstitial @ Pasadena Museum of California Art
Interstitial @ Pasadena Museum of California Art
Mar 5 – Aug 6 all-day
What happens to ordinary entities of domestic life when they are driven into territories where their standard uses or functions are suspended and upended and new meanings are forged? Interstitial seeks to answer this question[...]
all-day The Golden Twenties: Portraits a... @ Pasadena Museum of California Art
The Golden Twenties: Portraits a... @ Pasadena Museum of California Art
Mar 5 – Aug 6 all-day
The career of Joseph Kleitsch (1882–1931) is often categorized into two parts: his early work as a portraitist in his native Hungary and in Chicago and his impressionist landscapes painted in California during his later[...]
Mar
6
Mon
5:00 pm Old Pasadena Happy Hour Week @ Various Locations, Old Pasadena
Old Pasadena Happy Hour Week @ Various Locations, Old Pasadena
Mar 6 @ 5:00 pm – Mar 17 @ 6:00 pm
Happy Hour Week features extended happy hour food and drink promotions, including tastings, specialty cocktails and food pairings at various bars, restaurants and lounges in the district, during regular business hours Monday through March 17.[...]
