Mermell picks longtime employee to lead PWP

After a nationwide search that included 100 candidates for the job, Pasadena officials once again turned inward to fill one of the city’s top administrative posts.

On Tuesday, City Manager Steve Mermell announced that he has hired Gurcharan Bawa, a 25-year city employee who worked his way up from associate engineer to interim general manager of the Pasadena Water and Power Department, the city’s largest department, to full-time head of the agency.

“In the end, the selection was easy because Mr. Bawa has proven himself to be an extremely capable manager in addition to having an extensive knowledge of the utility industry,” Mermell said in a prepared statement.

Mermell, a former assistant city manager who also worked his way up the ranks over the decades, was hired as city manager by the City Council in July, also following a nationwide candidate search.

Mermell also announced that Bawa’s hiring completes his efforts to restore his executive management team to full strength, with new hires made to head library services, planning, and human services and recreation among the city’s 18 departments.

Bawa has been with PWP since 1992, first as an associate engineer, then assistant general manager for power supply in 2007, and, most recently, as interim general manager since July.

He formally replaces Phyllis Currie, who retired from the PWP’s top administrative position in 2015 after 14 years with the city.

Bawa will oversee a department of about 440 full-time employees and an annual budget of about $272 million.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed general manager of PWP,” said Bawa. “I am committed to working with my fellow employees and other stakeholders to enhance the value of PWP for our community. Together we must effectively respond to changes in the business environment and still hold to our fundamental values of providing safe and reliable water and power in an environmentally responsible manner at reasonable rates with exceptional customer satisfaction.”

The maximum salary for the position is $21,675 per month.

Bawa has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from SVR College of Engineering and Technology in India, and is a licensed in both mechanical and civil engineering. In 2014, he completed the Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government Senior Executives in State and Local Government certificated program.