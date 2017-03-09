Most ambitious production yet with ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

Since taking the reins as artistic director of the Sierra Madre Playhouse nearly four years ago, Christian Lebano has overseen an ambitious slate of plays with innovative side events. Those inventive ideas have included a staging of three scenes from the classic play “The Glass Menagerie” at different realistic locations along Route 66 on a Saturday morning last May, and an afternoon of family fun tied to the “A Little House Christmas” show in November.

Perhaps the biggest program started by Lebano is the theater’s Field Trips series. Here an average of 1,900 students from up to seven surrounding school districts attend daytime productions throughout one play’s run each year. The latest addition to the series is “A Wrinkle in Time,” an adaptation of the classic children’s fantasy novel by Madeline L’Engle.

Set in what Lebano terms “several different worlds many thousands of light years from Earth,” “Wrinkle” starts off on a dark and stormy night when an eccentric woman named Mrs. Whatsit arrives at the home of Meg Murry, a young teen who doesn’t fit in at her New England high school. She helps Meg, her brother Charles and their friend Calvin on a mission to rescue their father from evil forces that have been holding him prisoner on another planet since his disappearance two years before.

The ambitious story means that Lebano had to call in some big guns on the Los Angeles theater scene, including several winners of LA’s top local theater honors, the Ovation Awards.

“This is our fourth production in our Field Trips series, which I started in 2013,” says Lebano. “We’ve assembled a great team to pull it off. Matt Hill just won the Ovation for his projection design for ‘Man Covets Bird’ at the 24th Street Theatre. Vicky Contrad is another Ovation winner for her costume designs. This is the most ambitious show we’ve ever done at the SMP in terms of projections, and we have live music written for it, plus another Ovation winner doing our sound.”

Lebano believes that “Wrinkle” holds meaning for theatergoers beyond the students who attend the special performances, as the play fills the annual schedule slot the theater saves for a family-friendly production. Aside from its classic status in literature and its science-fiction aspects, he believes the play has an important message for young girls approaching adolescence.

“It’s the first of the plays that we’ve done for the series that has a female protagonist, and I thought that was important, especially with the themes of this particular play,” says Lebano. “Love of family, creating a family, being yourself, because Meg rescues her father by being who exactly who she is, with all her faults intact. That is what enables her to rescue her father. To share this with preadolescent girls on the brink of young womanhood it’s valuable to show they are perfect just as they are and that’s a theme I really responded to.”

“A Wrinkle inTime” runs at 8 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, then continues at 8 p.m. Fridays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays from Friday through April 22 at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Tickets are $17 to $30. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.