Whiskey Sunday pours out the tunes at Coffee Gallery Backstage

Enjoy a taste of intoxicating music Sunday when Whiskey Sunday visits Coffee Gallery Backstage.

A little bit of the Midwestern woods and Irish folk music blended with Americana, prairie breezes and riverside cabin hymns mix together with bittersweet stories immersed in joyful harmonies.

The LA-based band takes influences from such greats as The Waterboys, Flogging Molly, Damien Dempsey and Solas, among others.

Whiskey Sunday consists of Patrick Rieger on guitar and bodhran, Olivia Sandoval on upright bass, Adam Hall playing banjo and dobro, Liam Lewis on mandolin and violin and Vito Gutilla on violin.

Visit facebook.com/whiskeysundayband.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Sunday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $15. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.