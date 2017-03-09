PUSD elections attract few Latino candidates four years after change

Four years ago, Pasadena school officials moved away from at-large elections and created seven separate districts as a way to encourage more minority representation in the predominately Latino school district.

But so far, the new voting districts have not produced the intended change.

In next Tuesday’s election, seven people are running for four seats, but no Latino candidates are running, and only one candidate is African American.

“We have yet to see the results that we have hoped for,” said District 5 incumbent Board of Education member Elizabeth Pomeroy, who is facing Muir instructor Matthew Baron in Tuesday’s election. Incumbent Board member Scott Phelps of District 7 is running unopposed.

“We still have a representative of those neighborhoods on the board, but we have not have yet reached the hoped for results from dividing into sub-districts,” Pomeroy said. “We just have to hope for results to reflect the demographics of our city. I hope we can get there.”

The district includes Pasadena, Altadena, Sierra Madre and some unincorporated parts of Los Angeles County. Currently, there are about 17,007 students in PUSD. And about 61 percent of the student population is Latino. Despite the near super-majority of Latino students, the district only has one Latino board member —Lawrence Torres, but he represents largely white Sierra Madre.

The board carved up the district into seven sub-districts in 2012, and switched from at-large school board elections, following the approval of Measure A. The vote came to sidestep lawsuits that could emerge from The California Voting Rights Act of 2002, which gives voters the right to challenge at-large systems that are characterized by “racially polarized” voting patterns and prohibits use of at-large election methods that impair the election of minorities.

In the 2013 election, the board’s two African-American board members, Renatta Cooper and Tyron Hampton, stepped down along with Ramon Miramontes, the board’s only Latino member.

But even after Hampton vacated his District 3 seat to successfully run for the City Council, the district disappointed critics when the members failed to appoint a Latino to the seat. District 3 represents Northwest Pasadena, a majority minority district which includes John Muir High School, Washington Middle School and Cleveland and Washington elementary schools.

Board members chose Los Angeles Community College Dean of Adult Education Adrienne Mullen — who is white — over two minority applicants, Michelle Richardson-Bailey and Reuben Hueso.