As of Monday, 793 days after the war in Afghanistan ended …

2,214 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

15 patients treated by the Red Cross in Mosul were suffering from symptoms consistent with exposure to a toxic chemical agent, according to NBC News. Symptoms included, blisters, vomiting and eye irritation.

4 Palestinian refugees were executed by ISIS extremists in Syria, according to Reuters. ISIS currently occupies Damascus and has ordered its gunmen to execute anyone who raises a Palestinian flag.

20 people were killed in 30 airstrikes by the US military in Yemen last week, according to the Associated Press the attacks were centered on al-Qaeda bases.