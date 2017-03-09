CD REVIEWS

VALERIE JUNE, The Order of Time

(Concord): 4 STARS

“Some things in life happen too slow/ Sometimes you don’t know which way to roll.” More tightly written than her 2013 career-changer “Pushin’ Against a Stone,” the Brooklyn-based Tennessean’s fifth album is similarly undergirded by country blues and gospel but strengthened by thematic focus (time’s immutability and elasticity), Matt Marinelli’s atmospheric production and boundary-blurring touches of droney Saharan rock (“If And”) and pop melodicism (“Just in Time”) that complement the old-soul girlishness of her vocals. Highlights: joyful gospel handclapper “Shake Down” (with harmonies by June’s family and Norah Jones), pedal steel-ribboned dream “The Front Door.” valeriejune.com

IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, Uyai

(Merge): 3.5 STARS

Highlife guitars, funk horns, disco synths and West African folk tales all weave through this polished, rhythmically captivating production. The title of the UK ensemble’s sophomore album translates as “beauty”; first-generation Londoner Eno Williams, inspired by her mother’s Nigerian folk tales, sings in Ibibio and English about freedom and empowerment. Over Prince-style keyboard sounds, the righteous “Give Me a Reason” addresses Boko Haram’s 2014 kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls, while tense guitar patterns and Williams’ more restrained vocals color interior atmospheres during the aptly titled “Quiet.” Catchy yet thought-provoking. ibibiosoundmachine.com

SUNNY SWEENEY, Trophy

(Aunt Daddy/Thirty Tigers):4 STARS

Songwriting is heartrendingly on point throughout the Texas-bred songbird’s fourth, finely crafted album, recorded with Brandy Clark producer Dave Brainard. Sweeney homes in on working-class characters and their issues (addiction, aging, childlessness, relationships), her soulful soprano occasionally reminiscent of Patty Loveless. Most memorable are vividly detailed co-writes with Lori McKenna, including the sly title track, “Grow Old With Me” (“The love we have is broken in like leather”) and the strikingly honest “Bottle By My Bed” (“All my friends are raisin’ babies, I’m still raisin’ Cain/ They must think because I waited that I don’t want the same”). sunnysweeney.com

VARIOUS ARTISTS, Synthesize the Soul: Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica From the Cape Verde Islands 1973-1988 (Ostinato): 3 STARS

Striving to set forth “an alternate history of electronic music,” these 18 tracks illuminate the global development of EDM via recordings made in the 1970s and ’80s by artists often utilizing electronic instruments for the first time. 1980s Kriolu dances, accordion-based Funaná and synthesizer-driven tunes collectively evoke disco, Peruvian chicha and Latin American cumbias more than soulful Cape Verdean morna (although “folklore ambassador” Bana is represented). The rousing music’s contextualized by insightful liner notes addressing Cape Verdean history, diaspora and musical influences. ostinatorecords.com