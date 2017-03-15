Pasadenan served as Attorney General

John Van de Kamp, one of Pasadena’s most beloved public servants, has died. He was 81.

Van de Kamp was pronounced dead soon after paramedics arrived at his San Rafael Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Pasadena Fire Department spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

Born in Huntington Hospital, raised in Altadena and Pasadena, educated at John Muir High School, then Dartmouth and later Stanford Law School, Van de Kamp was a mainstay in local and state politics.

“John was a statesman in the old fashioned sense. He was committed to the well-being of Pasadena, California and the nation,” said former Pasadena Mayor Bill Bogaard. “It will not be easy for those who have worked with John to deal with the many problems in our society without our good counsel.”

In 1966, Van de Kamp was appointed US Attorney in Los Angeles by President Lyndon Johnson, and later served as LA County District Attorney.

In 1982, he was elected California Attorney General, a position in which he served for eight years.

In 1990, he ran for the Democratic nomination for governor against now-US Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Feinstein ultimately won that race but lost to Republican Pete Wilson.

Van de Kamp also led the city-appointed Task Force for Good Government which spent four months creating revisions to Measure B, which originally passed in 2001. Measure B prohibits city officials from taking campaign contributions from those whom they have awarded public money and other benefits.

Van de Kamp recently served on the board of the West Pasadena Residents Association. Association Board President Geoff Baum called Van de Kamp, “a proud Pasadenan and pillar of our community who served our county and state along with decades on the board.”

A staunch opponent of capital punishment, in 2015 Van de Kamp told Pasadena Weekly reporter Justin Chapman that he felt his biggest impact was in establishing the federal public defender’s office.

“We were able to help real people. People are in trouble, and we helped them to get through this or find a new way of getting on with their lives,” Van de Kamp said.