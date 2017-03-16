Choice Events for the Week of 03.16–03.23

THURSDAY 3.16.17

The Blue Guitar hosts jazz performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tonight’s performance features the Riner Scivally/Rob Kyle Quartet. Admission is $15 for table seating, $10 general admission.

FRIDAY 3.17.17

Soprano Elissa Johnston and James Sullivan, clarinet, perform Schubert’s “Der Hirt auf dem Felsen” and Rorem’s “Ariel” at 8 p.m. at Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $30 general admission, $25 for seniors, $20 for students. Call (626) 683-6883 or visit bostoncourt.com.

SATURDAY 3.18.17

The Pasadena Symphony, conducted by Nicholas McGegan performs works by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Schubert with featured violinist Rachel Barton Pine at 2 and 8 p.m. at Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $35 and up. Call (626) 793-7172 or visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org.

SUNDAY 3.19.17

The Soulful Sunday Brunch features a live Motown-style band, gospel choir and mouthwatering brunch from $29 to $58, starting with brunch at 10 a.m. followed by music at 11 a.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. The $18.50 general admission does not include brunch. Call (866) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.

MONDAY 3.20.17

Guests of all ages can catch a good case of the blues with Brother Yusef on vocals and guitar at 3 p.m. at the Pasadena Public Library’s Linda Vista Branch, 1281 Bryant St., Pasadena. Call (626) 744-7278 or visit cityofpasadena.net/library.

TUESDAY 3.21.17

J.C. Hyke’s Songwriter Serenade features singer/songwriters T.J. Sullivan, Bliss Bowen, Barrett Tagliarino and The ROAMies at 7 p.m. at Matt Denny’s Ale House, 145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Free. Visit jchyke.com.

WEDNESDAY 3.22.17

Brad Colerick’s weekly Wine and Song Music Series features Lynn Langham and Doug Gill at 7 p.m. at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at wineandsong.com.

THURSDAY 3.23.1

The play “The Belle of Amherst” by William Luce, the story of poet Emily Dickinson (1830-1886), who was an educated woman from a prominent family but considered an eccentric in her day and became reclusive over time, continues at 8 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through April 23 at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Admission is $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, $20 for youth 13 to 21, $17 for children 12 and younger. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.