The Lion Sons celebrate the Kingston Trio at Coffee Gallery

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a tribute act with a family connection when the Lion Sons visit Coffee Gallery Backstage Friday night.

The group celebrates the music of the Kingston Trio, classic hits that propelled the modern folk movement to popularity in the 1960s, including “Tom Dooley,” “Greenback Dollar,” “Where Have All the Flowers Gone” and others.

The Lion Sons’ sound is the closest thing you can hear to the original act these days, and you could say the band comes by its calling naturally. The Lion Sons’ Josh Reynolds and Mike Marvin are the son and nephew, respectively, of original Kingston Trio member Nick Reynolds. The two grew up together in the same home, and top artists of the 1960s would frequently visit the musical household. They would jam with their friend, Tim Gorelangton, playing together and receiving a musical mentoring.

Visit thelionsons.tv.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $18. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.