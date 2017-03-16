Ladd McIntosh Swing Orchestra salutes St. Patrick

Celebrate a belated St. Patrick’s Day Saturday at Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association’s weekly swing dance.

The events always feature top, professional acts, and Saturday night you can enjoy the sounds of Ladd McInthosh’s Swing Orchestra.

McIntosh has been in the business for most of his life. He started singing at age 5, sitting in with his father’s band. As he got older, he honed his talent and went on to lead big bands. He’s performed in Las Vegas, taught jazz and written scores for various films. His Swing Orchestra celebrates music of the golden swing era of the 1930s and 1940s.

Everyone is invited to wear green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

For more on McIntosh, visit laddmcintosh.com.

A free dance lesson starts at 7:30 p.m., followed by dancing at 8 p.m. at Grace Hall, 73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Admission is $20. Call (626) 799-5689 or visit pasadenaballroomdance.com.