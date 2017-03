SHOWTIMES

Friday Mar. 17 to Thursday Mar. 23

Note: Times are p.m., and daily, unless otherwise indicated. All times are subject to change without notice.

PASADENA

Academy 6

1003 E Colorado Bl, (626) 229-9400.

A Dog’s Purpose Fri.-Thurs., 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:30, 7, 9:40 p.m.

The Founder Fri.-Thurs., 1:10 p.m.

Moana Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:45, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Fri.-Wed., 7:40, 10:10 p.m.; Thurs. 10:10 p.m.

Rings Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 10:20 p.m.

Sing Fri.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:45 p.m.

Sleepless Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 5, 10 p.m.

Split Fri.-Wed., 4, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.; Thurs. 4, 9:50 p.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars Fri.-Thurs., 2:40, 7:30 p.m.

iPic theaters at

One Colorado Pasadena

42 Miller Alley, (626) 639-2260.

Beauty and the Beast Fri. 9:45 a.m., 12 noon, 12:45, 3:15, 4, 6:30, 7:15, 9:45, 10:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9:20 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 12:15, 12:45, 3:20, 4, 6:30, 7:15, 9:45, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 9:45 a.m., 12 noon, 12:45, 3:15, 4, 6:30, 7:15, 9:45, 10:30 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast 3D Fri.-Sun., 10:15 a.m., 1:15, 4:30, 7:45, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m., 1:15, 4:30, 7:45, 11 p.m.

Get Out Fri. 9:45 a.m., 12:30, 3:45, 6:45, 10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9:30 a.m., 12:30, 3:45, 6:45, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 9:45 a.m., 12:30, 3:45, 6:45, 10 p.m.; Wed. 10:15 a.m., 1, 4:15, 6:45, 10 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island Fri.-Tues., 10 a.m., 1, 4:15, 7:30, 10:45 p.m.; Wed. 9:30 a.m., 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:15 p.m.

Life Wed. only, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Fri.-Tues., 11:30 a.m., 3, 7, 10:15 p.m.; Wed. 11:15 a.m., 3, 10:15 p.m.

Laemmle’s Playhouse 7

673 E Colorado Bl, (626) 844-6500.

After the Storm Fri. 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:40 a.m., 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10 p.m.

The Freedom to Marry Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m.

I Am Not Your Negro Fri. 4 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:50 a.m., 4 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 4 p.m.

Kedi Fri.-Sun., 3:20, 8, 10:10 p.m.; Mon. 3:20, 8 p.m.; Tues. 8, 10:10 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 3:20, 8, 10:10 p.m.

The Last Word Fri. 1:20, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:40 a.m., 1:20, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:20, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.

National Theatre Live: Saint Joan Mon. 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 1 p.m.

Personal Shopper Fri. 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.

The Salesman Fri.-Thurs., 9:55 p.m.

The Sense of an Ending Fri. 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10 p.m.

The Son of Joseph Fri.-Thurs., 1:10, 7 p.m.

This Beautiful Fantastic Fri.-Mon., 1, 5:30 p.m.; Tues. 5:30 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 1, 5:30 p.m.

A United Kingdom Fri.-Sun., 1:10, 7 p.m.; Mon. 1:10 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 1:10, 7 p.m.

The Women’s Balcony Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m.

You’re Killing Me Susana Fri.-Thurs., 4, 9:45 p.m.

ArcLight Pasadena 14

280 E Colorado Bl, (626) 568-8888.

Beauty and the Beast Fri. 12:15 a.m., 12:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:15, 12:45, 1:15, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4, 4:15, 4:30, 5:30, 5:45, 6:15, 6:45, 7, 7:15, 7:45, 8:15, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 9:45, 10 p.m.; Sat. 12:15 a.m., 9 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 12:15, 12:45, 1:15, 2, 2:15, 2:45, 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 4:45, 5, 5:30, 5:45, 6:15, 6:45, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8:15, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 12:30, 12:45, 1, 1:45, 2, 3, 3:15, 3:30, 3:45, 4:15, 4:30, 4:45, 5:45, 6, 6:15, 6:30, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 8:30, 8:45, 9, 9:15, 9:45, 10, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12 noon, 12:15, 12:30, 1, 1:45, 2, 2:45, 3, 3:15, 3:45, 4:30, 4:45, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7:15, 7:30, 8:15, 8:45, 9:15, 10, 11 p.m.; Wed. 11:15 a.m., 12 noon, 12:15, 12:30, 1, 2, 2:45, 3, 3:15, 3:45, 4:30, 4:45, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7:15, 7:30, 8:15, 8:45, 9:15, 10, 11 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast 3D Fri. 12 noon, 2:45, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 11:45 a.m., 2:30, 5:15, 8, 10:45 p.m.; Sun. 12 noon, 2:45, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Wed. 11 a.m., 1:45 p.m.

The Belko Experiment Fri.-Sat., 11:25 a.m., 1:25, 3:20, 5:25, 8:05, 11:05 p.m.; Sun. 11:25 a.m., 1:25, 3:25, 5:25, 8:05, 11:05 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:55 a.m., 2:05, 4:05, 6:05, 8:05, 10:05 p.m.

Get Out Fri. 10:50 a.m., 1:05, 3:25, 5:50, 7:15, 9:35, 10:20, 11:50 p.m.; Sat. 10:50 a.m., 1:05, 3:25, 5:50, 7:20, 9:35, 10:20, 11:50 p.m.; Sun. 10:50 a.m., 1:05, 3:25, 5:50, 7:20, 9:35, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 12:25, 1:50, 4, 5:15, 6:20, 8:20, 9:20, 10:20 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island Fri. 9:20 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 2:15, 3:15, 4:40, 5:20, 7:35, 9:15, 10:05, 11:40 p.m.; Sat. 9:20 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 2:15, 3:15, 4:40, 7:35, 9:15, 10:05, 11:40 p.m.; Sun. 9:20 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 2:15, 3:20, 4:40, 7:35, 9:15, 10:05 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:35 a.m., 12:10, 1:30, 3:30, 5:45, 7, 9, 10:15 p.m.

La La Land Fri.-Sat., 10:15 a.m., 1 p.m.; Sun. 10:10 a.m., 1 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 4:25, 8 p.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie Fri.-Sun., 9:50 a.m., 12:05 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 2:10, 7:05 p.m.

Logan Fri. 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30, 1:45, 3:45, 4:50, 6:30, 7:20, 8:10, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30, 1:45, 3:45, 4:50, 6:30, 7:25, 8:10, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 9:40 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:25, 1:30, 3:40, 4:50, 6:25, 7:25, 8:10, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 12:45, 2:40, 4:15, 6, 7:25, 9:30, 10:45 p.m.

Moonlight Fri.-Sun., 9:05 a.m., 2:20, 5:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 2:40, 5:35, 8:30 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers Thurs. only, 7, 8, 9:45, 11:15 p.m.

GLENDALE

Pacific Glendale 18

The Americana at Brand,322

Americana Way, Glendale

(818) 551-0218.

Beauty and the Beast Fri. 12:10 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15, 12:50, 1:20, 1:50, 2:20, 2:45, 3:05, 3:40, 4:10, 4:40, 5:10, 5:55, 6:30, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 8, 8:45, 9:20, 9:50, 10:20, 10:50, 11:15, 11:40 p.m.; Sat. 12:10 a.m., 9 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15, 12:50, 1:20, 1:50, 2:20, 3, 3:05, 3:40, 4:10, 4:40, 5:10, 5:55, 6:30, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 8, 8:45, 9:20, 9:50, 10:20, 10:50, 11:15, 11:40 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:10, 12:50, 1:20, 1:50, 2:20, 3, 3, 3:40, 4:10, 4:40, 5:10, 5:50, 6:30, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 8, 8:40, 9:20, 9:50, 10:20, 10:50, 11:15, 11:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:10, 12:50, 1:20, 1:50, 2:20, 3, 3, 3:40, 4:10, 4:40, 5:10, 5:50, 6:30, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 8, 8:40, 9:20, 9:50, 10:20, 10:50, 11:15, 11:30 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast 3D Fri.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 2:35, 5:25, 8:15, 11:05 p.m.

Before I Fall Fri. 12:20, 2:40 p.m.; Sat.-Wed., 12:25, 2:40 p.m.

The Belko Experiment Fri.-Sat., 12:30 a.m., 10:25 a.m., 12:45, 2:55, 5:35, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 10:25 a.m., 12:45, 2:55, 5:35, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose Fri. 10:25 a.m., 12:50 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9:05 a.m., 10:25 a.m., 12:50 p.m.; Mon. 10:25 a.m., 12:50 p.m.; Tues. 10:05 a.m., 12:50 p.m.; Wed. 10:25 a.m., 12:50 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker Fri.-Wed., 4:40, 11:05 p.m.

Get Out Fri.-Wed., 11:25 a.m., 1:55, 3:15, 4:35, 5:55, 7:40, 8:50, 10:30, 11:30 p.m.

The Great Wall Fri.-Wed., 1:35 p.m.

Hidden Figures Fri.-Mon., 10:30 a.m., 4:10 p.m.; Tues. 10 a.m., 4:10 p.m.; Wed. 10:30 a.m., 4:10 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island Fri. 12:25 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1:55, 2:55, 4:25, 5, 5:45, 7:10, 7:45, 8:20, 9:45, 10:15, 11 p.m.; Sat. 12:25 a.m., 9:05 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1:55, 2:55, 4:25, 5, 5:50, 7:10, 7:45, 8:20, 9:45, 10:15, 11 p.m.; Sun. 9:05 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1:55, 2:55, 4:25, 5, 5:50, 7:10, 7:45, 8:20, 9:45, 10:15, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:05 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1:55, 2:55, 4:25, 5, 5:50, 7:10, 7:45, 8:20, 9:45, 10:15, 11 p.m.

La La Land Fri.-Wed., 11:40 a.m., 2:30, 5:20, 8:10, 10:15 p.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie Fri. 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 2, 5:15, 7:05, 9:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9:10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 2, 5:15, 7:05, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 2, 5:15, 7:05, 9:30 p.m.

Logan Fri. 12 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 1:40, 2:55, 4:40, 5:50, 7:20, 7:55, 8:30, 9:55, 11 p.m.; Sat. 12 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:55 a.m., 12 noon, 1:40, 2:55, 4:40, 5:50, 7:20, 7:55, 8:30, 9:55, 11 p.m.; Sun. 9:10 a.m., 10:55 a.m., 12 noon, 1:40, 2:55, 4:40, 5:50, 7:20, 7:55, 8:30, 9:55, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:55 a.m., 12 noon, 1:40, 2:55, 4:40, 5:50, 7:20, 7:55, 8:30, 9:55, 11 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers Thurs. only, 7, 9:50 p.m.

La CaÑada

UA La Canada Flintridge

1919 Verdugo Bl, (818) 952-1940.

Beauty and the Beast Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 1, 2:10, 3:20, 4, 6:30, 7, 8, 9:40, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10 a.m., 1, 1:30, 4, 7, 7:30, 10 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast 3D Fri. 8:30 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 12:10, 1:35, 4:30, 5:05, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 8:30 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 12:10, 1:30, 4:30, 5:05, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.

Get Out Fri. 8:50 a.m., 2:10, 4:30, 8:50, 11:05 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 8:50 a.m., 2:50, 5:20, 8:50, 11:05 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:10 a.m., 1:40, 5:35, 8:50, 11:05 p.m.

Hidden Figures Fri. 8:35 a.m., 2:15, 10:50 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9:15 a.m., 2:05, 10:50 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11:40 a.m., 3:45, 7:55, 10:50 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 5:10, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:05 a.m., 5, 8 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island 3D Fri.-Sun., 2:20, 8 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 2:50, 10:50 p.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie Fri. 8:25 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 6:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 8:20 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 6:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10 a.m., 12:30, 2:35, 6:30, 10:25 p.m.

Logan Fri. 8:30 a.m., 12 noon, 3:10, 7:45, 10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 8:30 a.m., 12 noon, 3:10, 7:45, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:15 a.m., 1:40, 4:05, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.

The Shack Fri. 9 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 5, 10:45 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m., 12 noon, 4:50, 7:50, 10:45 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:35 a.m., 12:50, 5:05, 7:50, 10:45 p.m.

ARCADIA

AMC Santa Anita 16

Westfield Shoppingtown Mall,400 Baldwin Ave, (888) 262-4386.

Beauty and the Beast Fri. 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:45, 7:45, 10, 11 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:45, 8, 10, 11 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 4:30, 7:15, 7:45, 10, 10:30, 11 p.m.; Mon. 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4, 4:45, 7:15, 8, 10, 10:30, 11 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast 3D Fri.-Sat., 11:45 a.m., 12:15, 3, 6:15, 6:45, 8:30, 9:15 p.m.; Sun. 11:45 a.m., 3, 6:15, 6:45, 8:30, 9:15 p.m.; Mon. 11:45 a.m., 12:15, 3, 6:15, 6:45, 8:30, 9:15 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast: An IMAX 3D Experience Fri.-Sat., 11:45 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 11:30 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast: The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30, 8:30 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30, 8:45 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:30 p.m.

Before I Fall Fri.-Mon., 11 a.m., 4:30, 10:20 p.m.

The Belko Experiment Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m., 12:15, 3, 5:15, 7:45, 10 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 12:15, 3, 7:45, 10 p.m.; Mon. 10 a.m., 12:15, 3, 5:15, 7:45, 10 p.m.

Bolshoi Ballet: A Contemporary Evening (2017) Sun. only, 12:55 p.m.

CHiPs Thurs. only, 7, 9:45 p.m.

Get Out Fri.-Mon., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30, 8:15, 10:45 p.m.

The Great Wall Fri.-Sat., 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 7:45, 10:20 p.m.; Mon. 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.

Hidden Figures Fri.-Mon., 1:30, 7 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island Fri.-Sat., 11:25 a.m., 12:30, 2:45, 5:45, 6:30, 8:30, 11:15 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 2:45, 5:45, 6:30, 8:30, 11:15 p.m.; Mon. 11:25 a.m., 12:30, 2:45, 5:45, 6:30, 8:30, 11:15 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island 3D Fri.-Mon., 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 3:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

La La Land Fri.-Mon., 11:15 a.m., 5:30, 11:30 p.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie Fri.-Sat., 9:45 a.m., 12 noon, 2:30, 5:15, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Sun. 9:45 a.m., 12 noon, 5:15 p.m.; Mon. 9:45 a.m., 12 noon, 2:30, 5:15, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.

Life Thurs. only, 7, 10 p.m.

Logan Fri.-Mon., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 2:45, 5, 6, 8:15, 9:15, 10:30, 11:30 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers Thurs. only, 7, 10:15 p.m.

ALHAMBRA

Edwards Alhambra Renaissance Stadium 14 & IMAX

1 E. Main Street, 626-300-0107.

Before I Fall Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 5:15, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 5:40, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 5:15, 10:30 p.m.

The Belko Experiment Fri.-Sat., 12:15, 2:40, 5, 7:30, 10:05 p.m.; Sun. 10:10 a.m., 12:25, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:15, 2:40, 5, 7:30, 10:05 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker Fri.-Thurs., 11:05 a.m., 2:20 p.m.

Get Out Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 2:05, 4:35, 7:05, 9:45 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 12:45, 4:45, 7:05, 9:45 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:05, 4:35, 7:05, 9:45 p.m.

The Great Wall Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 1:50, 4:30, 7:05, 9:45 p.m.; Sun. 10:20 a.m., 3:10, 8, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:15 a.m., 1:50, 4:30, 7:05, 9:45 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 Fri.-Sat., 4:45, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 7:20, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 4:45, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island Fri.-Sat., 11:10 a.m., 12:20, 3:25, 4:50, 6:30, 7:40, 9:30, 10:35 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 12:20, 12:45, 3:25, 3:45, 4:50, 5:10, 6:30, 7:40, 9:30, 10:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 12:20, 3:25, 4:50, 6:30, 7:40, 9:30, 10:35 p.m.; Thurs. 11:10 a.m., 12:20, 3:25, 4:50, 6:35, 7:40, 9:30, 10:35 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island 3D Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 12:50, 2, 3:55, 7, 10 p.m.; Sun. 10:25 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:15, 2, 4:10, 7, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 12:50, 2, 3:55, 7, 10 p.m.

La La Land Fri.-Thurs., 1:55, 7:45 p.m.

La La Land (Sing-Along) Fri.-Thurs., 4:45, 10:35 p.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie Fri.-Sat., 11:20 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.; Sun. 10:45 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:20 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.; Thurs. 11:10 a.m., 1:35, 4:05 p.m.

Logan Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 12:20, 2:30, 3:10, 3:50, 6, 6:40, 7:20, 9:15, 9:55 p.m.; Sun. 10:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 12:10, 1:30, 2:30, 3:10, 3:50, 6, 6:40, 7:20, 9:15, 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 12:20, 2:30, 3:10, 3:50, 6, 6:40, 7:20, 9:15, 9:55 p.m.

Rock Dog Fri.-Sat., 12 noon, 2:15 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 1:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:15 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers Thurs. only, 7, 10 p.m.

The Shack Fri.-Sat., 1:15, 4:15, 7:25, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 10:45 a.m., 4:10, 7:25, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:15, 4:15, 7:25, 10:30 p.m.

Split Fri.-Thurs., 8, 10:40 p.m. n