Tom Petty, Mumford & Sons, Weezer and Jeff Goldblum set to perform at inaugural Arroyo Seco Weekend

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Mumford & Sons will headline the city’s first Arroyo Seco Weekend on June 24 and 25.

“They [the promoters] talked about creating an event for the 30- to 50-year-old demographic,” said Rose Bowl General Manager Darryl Dunn. “I am close to that demo and I would buy a ticket. They are excited about making this a special event, and one that we will be proud of.”

Petty will headline on opening day, June 24. Other acts that day will include Alabama Shakes, the Meters, Dawes, Live, Broken Social Scene, Charles Bradley & the Extraordinaires, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Roy Ayers, William Bell, John Mayall and Bernie Maupin.

On June 25, Mumford & Sons will headline the show, which includes Weezer, the Shins, Fitz and the Tantrums, Andrew Bird, Kacey Musgraves, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Galactic, the Revivalists, Andy Grammar, ZZ Ward, Lettuce, Alice Smith, Jamestown, the Mowgli’s, David Lindley, Con Brio and the NK Band.

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 20. Single day tickets are $125 and weekend passes cost $225. VIP single day passes are $225 and weekend VIP tickets are $399.

According to concert promoters Golden Voice, several restaurants have been named vendors for the event. Only two, Union Restaurant and the Dog Haus, are from Pasadena.

“A third of the restaurants that we’ll have at the festival are from Pasadena. This is just the initial food lineup,” said Jen Appel of Goldenvoice.

Goldenvoice has changed parts of the event, including the name. The concert was first billed as the Arroyo Seco Music and Arts Festival.

Dunn said the changes were all part of the process necessary to bring a successful show to the area.

“When we started this effort our goal was to try and mimic Pasadena’s Jan. 1 atmosphere in June,” Dunn said. “The Rose Parade is very different now than it was when it started. This is just starting and this is the vision that was discussed. I can’t wait until June, when we can bring it to life. We will learn and make adjustments.”