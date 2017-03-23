Activists demand ICE release local grandfather from custody

The Pasadena City Council on Monday will discuss immigration issues, including calls for the city to formally become a sanctuary city.

Meanwhile, activists are calling for the release of a local man who was taken into custody by US Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agents last month.

On Feb. 9, ICE agents detained Carlos Ortiz. The agents allegedly came to his home claiming to be police officers and looking for someone named Rodrigo, according to Ortiz’s daughter, Stephanie.

After being told no one by that name lived in the home, the agents asked to see Carlos Ortiz’s immigration papers and took him into custody after determining that Ortiz had been deported in 1999 and then re-entered the country illegally. He is being held at the Adelanto Detention Center “pending removal,” according to his daughter.

ICE agents notified the Pasadena Police Department after Ortiz was arrested, Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez told the Pasadena Weekly. The local police were not involved in the operation, Sanchez said.

“The Pasadena Police Department does not enforce federal immigration laws for the purpose of deporting undocumented persons,” Sanchez said.

Several local churches and the Pasadena Unified School District have taken stances similar to that of the city, which has not formally declared Pasadena a sanctuary city but nonetheless refuses to assist ICE in rounding up undocumented immigrants.

However, as Sanchez has pointed out, city officials cannot stop ICE agents from conducting sweeps and making arrests.

The City Council is scheduled to discuss the city’s stance on immigration at Monday’s meeting.

President Donald Trump promised to cut funding to sanctuary cities during the presidential campaign and has labeled immigrants from Mexico as violent people. Trump has promised to deport millions of immigrants living in the country illegally and build a wall between the US and Mexico.

“They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with them,” Trump said during the campaign. “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.”

Since Trump’s inauguration, social media has been filled with false claims of ICE raids in Pasadena.

Stephanie Ortiz said that incidents like these could make it even tougher for immigrants to trust police officers.

“How are we supposed to cooperate with the police when ICE is saying they are the police? How can we cooperate with that? What are we going to do now when we have an emergency at our home?” Ortiz asked.