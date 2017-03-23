Ice Cream Clouds & Soda Pop Sprinkles – Pasadena’s Float makes every day a sundae to remember

Combining the words “Pasadena” and “float” in the same sentence probably conjures an image of a flower-covered motorized structure lumbering down Colorado Boulevard on New Year’s Day. Imagine that vehicle, and all the people on it, taking a right on Lake Avenue and heading down to the Burlington Arcade for a refreshing, old fashioned treat instead. They’ll be at Float, the cutest little ice cream soda shop in Pasadena.

Float is the handiwork of owner Iris Lee who started the concept a few years ago after leaving her career in marketing. One can see her marketing savvy in all the design details, from the cool website to the retro decor to the artisan products available for purchase in store. Locating Float in the Burlington Arcade, that adorable British-inspired shopping corridor, was a stroke of genius. The look fits the vintage concept of an ice cream soda shop, and the arcade has a long, covered outdoor space with little foot traffic and lots of easy parking behind.

Don’t think that Float is strictly an ice cream parlor/soda fountain. They also make some very good sandwiches.

The menu leans toward the classics, built on crusty French rolls like the Italian with sopressata, salami and manchego or the Picnic with turkey, avocado and provolone. But they also have creative new combinations like the best-selling Chipotle Bacon Club with spicy bacon, turkey, tomato, lettuce, avocado and a yummy cilantro lime mayo. The Pastrami Banh Mi offers a particularly unique flavor blast with house-made pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, red onion and cilantro mixed with savory warm pastrami.

My friends and I tested all of the above and I was pleased to find each sandwich had its own distinct flavor profile. I can only imagine the rest of the items on the concise menu — Pesto Chicken, Harvest Italian, Rosemary Pastrami, Turkey Cheese Melt and Green Tuna — would be well thought out and tasty. The sandwiches run about $7 to $9 with no sides and are wrapped in paper whether staying or taking to-go. I like the paper for two reasons: it feels old school and it holds the sandwich together so that each bite carries almost every ingredient.

Of course, we combined our sandwiches with liquid merriment. I mean how can you be in a bad mood with a foamy, frothy, creamy soda in front of you? The floats start with Fosselman’s ice cream from the time-honored shop in Alhambra. The flavors go beyond the usual vanilla and chocolate to include green tea, macadamia nut, strawberry and salted caramel.

Then you choose your soda, which does not come from a fountain but from one of dozens of old-fashioned and new-fangled bottles. They used to get their sodas from Galco’s in Eagle Rock but now with the current popularity of pop, they go straight to the distributor. You can try cream sodas, ginger ales, root beers, colas, orange sodas, even bubble gum sodas.

If it’s all too much, just choose one of their classic combos. I got the Red Cow with Boylan Creamy Red Birch Beer and vanilla ice cream. I’ve always liked the flavor of birch beer. It’s like a cross between root beer and Beech-Nut gum. My friend went with the Sipp pear, green tea and honey soda mixed with vanilla ice cream, which was also delicious.

I have to admit I was bitterly disappointed to get my float in a tall plastic cup. The website clearly shows cute Mason jars. Lee explained that so many jars were put in purses and brazenly taken that she couldn’t keep enough in stock. She does pull some out for special events and parties, however.

Float, the shop, is just a counter and a couple of stools, but the patio has a half-dozen tables suitable for after school gatherings, children’s birthday parties and office coffee klatches. Yes, they serve coffee here, too. The cold brew float looks pretty amazing, and the affogato with vanilla ice cream and a shot of espresso brewed from Coava or Coffee Manufactory beans is bound to perk up your afternoon.

Float may not be appropriate for a nice dinner out, but it has a hundred other applications. It’s a popular spot for parents who want to give their child a treat after a haircut at the nearby kids’ salon, and it’s a magnet for students from Polytechnic and Caltech to whom they offer a student discount. I saw single diners enjoying coffee and Wi-Fi as well as couples sharing straws. Those who can’t leave their desk or couch can have Float sandwiches and floats delivered via Postmates. Lee tells me they’ve even hosted bridal showers and summertime movie nights at Float. They encourage creative thinking here. Their catering wing features vintage-inspired equipment ready for your next party.

It’s commonly believed that in 1874 Robert McCay Green invented the ice cream float at the Franklin Institute’s semi-centennial celebration in Philadelphia. The story goes that, on a particularly hot day, Green ran out of ice for the flavored drinks he was selling and used ice cream from a neighboring vendor. A new treat was born.

Did you know that, according to some accounts, ice cream floats were once banned by local governments on holy days? They apparently were too much fun for the teenagers. And as carbonated drinks they were often marketed as miracle cures, deemed a controlled substance and unsuitable for consumption on Sundays. Thus the ice cream companies came up with the sodaless ice cream concoction, from then on called a “sundae.”

Who knew? Lucky for us we can get any kind of soda and ice cream combo we want any day of the week (till 5 or 6 p.m.) at Float Pasadena.

Float – 380 S. Lake Ave., #106, Pasadena | (626) 844-3488 | floatpasadena.com

No Alcohol/Major Cards