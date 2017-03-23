Wild Honey Orchestra, The Band organist Garth Hudson, Jackson Browne, Carlene Carter, Peter Case and more perform material from The Band’s iconic catalogue for Autism Think Tank benefit at Alex Theatre Saturday night

As preposterously chaotic and dangerous as political events seem now, they’re dwarfed by the magnitude of change in 1968. In that year alone, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy were assassinated; Vietnam War casualties mounted as the Tet Offensive raged; police beat demonstrators outside the Democratic National Convention; Olympic athletes bravely gave the black power salute; Soviet tanks rolled into Czechoslovakia, ending the Prague Spring; students rioted in Mexico and went on strike in France; feminists protested the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City; the Beatles released the first single for their Apple Records label, “Hey Jude”; and “Tricky Dick” Nixon declared his candidacy for the presidency of a country demanding to know, “How the hell did we get here?”

Against that turbulent backdrop, The Band made their official debut as an independent ensemble. Released in July 1968, “Music From Big Pink” sketched a blueprint for what is now known as Americana, as future Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, Richard Manuel and Robbie Robertson rooted themselves in a semi-imagined rustic past while stirring blues, country, old-time, gospel and rock in an earthy, slightly psychedelic mix. Those songs will be the centerpiece of the Wild Honey Foundation’s “Music From ‘Big Pink,’ ‘The Band’ & Beyond” Saturday night at the Alex Theatre, a concert benefitting the nonprofit Autism Think Tank.

As of press time, the substantial lineup of artists slated to perform included Jackson Browne, Peter Case, Carlene Carter, Van Dyke Parks, the Continental Drifters, Robert Francis, Brenda Holloway, Louise Goffin, Steve Wynn, Victoria Williams, Terry Reid, Cait O’Riordan, Robert Levon Been, Julianna Raye, David Baerwald, Keith Allison, Cindy Lee Berryhill, Steve Barton, Pete Thomas, Syd Straw, Plainsong (Iain Matthews & Andy Roberts) and Luther Russell, among others, plus a crack house band that will be following The Band’s arrangements. Veteran music journalist Chris Morris will host.

Headlining will be Garth Hudson (his wife, Sister Maud Hudson, is also on the bill). He and Robertson, who is not scheduled to play Saturday, are the only members of The Band still living.

Named after the pink house they were renting near Woodstock in upstate New York, “Music From Big Pink” achieves moments of rock grandeur. Credit the songwriting (mostly by Manuel and Robertson), elemental harmonies between Danko, Helm and Manuel — and Hudson’s majestic organ and piano playing: frenzied for “Chest Fever,” loose and bawdy for “Caledonia Mission,” soulfully prayer-like during “Tears of Rage” and “The Weight.” The latter Robertson-penned tune, ranked 41st on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest songs of all time, is arguably the widely influential ensemble’s most iconic song and remains a standard jam for Americana, country, gospel and rock artists. Expect a righteous rendition of it at Saturday’s celebration.

Wild Honey Orchestra & Friends play The Band’s “Music From Big Pink” and Beyond at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25; $25-$45 ($100 VIP tickets). Autismthinktanknj.com, facebook.com/groups/Wildhoneyfoundation, Alextheatre.org