Weak plotting leaves ‘Wilson’s’ Woody Harrelson and ace supporting cast stuck in neutral

There are few actors whose off-screen personalities seem to infuse their onscreen roles more than Woody Harrelson. Whether playing an innocent rube in his breakthrough role as bartender Woody Boyd on “Cheers,” a psychotic menace in “Natural Born Killers,” or 88 other roles and counting in between, his performances have a unifying thread of oddball charm and utter unpredictability.

While Harrelson has morphed with age from being a full-on movie star to one of the most in-demand supporting actors around, his new film “Wilson” offers him a chance to stand front and center in a role that colorfully covers a spectrum of emotions. The problem is that, despite tackling their roles with gusto, Harrelson and an ace supporting cast play mostly obnoxious characters stuck in a plot that never really goes anywhere.

Harrelson plays the title character, an aimless, sarcastic misanthrope living in the nondescript city of St. Paul, Minn., spending his days walking around with his dog and attempting to force conversations with strangers who want to run away within moments of encountering him. He’s the kind of guy who will sit down at your table at a coffee shop when there are 20 open seats nearby, or grab the seat next to you on a long train trip and talk your ear off.

Middle-aged and alone, he is shocked out of his static existence by two pieces of news: that his best and only friend Robert (Brett Gelman) is moving to St. Louis, and that his elderly father is dying of lung cancer. A string of odd encounters, including a bad date with a woman (Margo Martindale) he has absolutely nothing in common with, leads to him tracking down Pippi (Laura Dern), his former wife who seemingly had an abortion before leaving him 17 years ago.

Wilson thought that Pippi had ruined his chances at ever being a father, but after they hook up again, Pippi reveals that she actually had the baby and gave it up for adoption. Elated that he is a dad after all, Wilson convinces the equally scruffy Pippi to join him in tracking down the now-teenage Claire (Isabella Amara), only to find that she’s an overweight and comically embittered misfit.

Attempting to make up for lost time in his own nutty way, Wilson keeps attempting to hang out with Claire (Isabella Amara), and eventually convinces her to come along with Pippi and him to visit Pippi’s perfect, upper-crust sister Polly (Cheryl Hines). The idea is to make Polly believe that they’ve attained familial bliss, but things quickly go awry, resulting in all manner of mishaps.

This may sound like a clever set of circumstances, but the screenplay by Daniel Clowes — who adapted his own graphic novel of the same name— is too random for its own good. It’s impossible to describe the plot concisely because events keep spinning the characters into endless directions that often change without making much of a mark.

Harrelson fully embodies his role, guiding Wilson from his off-putting opening scenes through attempts at raucous comedy and brief moments of genuine pathos. Dern is a comic force of nature as well, mixing Pippi’s desire to live a normal life in the present with gradually revealed outrageous moments from a past that included being a crackhead prostitute.

The rest of the cast features a deep bench of Hollywood’s best comic performers, extending beyond Dern, Martindale and Hines to also include cult-favorite comic actresses Mary Lynn Rajskub (“24”) and Lauren Weedman (HBO’s “Looking”). But aside from Dern, most of these fine actors are only onscreen for a couple of minutes apiece, and nearly all of them are people you wouldn’t want to meet in real life.

“Wilson” is stuffed with moments that director Craig Johnson (“The Skeleton Twins”) clearly hopes will be hilarious but which mostly fall flat because of the characters’ utterly unpleasant natures. While properly placed profanity can help spark huge laughs in some comedies, the foul language here is almost nonstop and winds up feeling like a crutch for shapeless and uncertain writing.

Add in the fact that there are plot and character holes throughout and “Wilson” winds up being too much flash and not enough substance. Grade: C

CAPSULE REVIEWS

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Stars: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Kevin Kline

Length: 129 minutes

Directed by: Bill Condon

Rating: PG

This spectacular live-action adaptation of the classic cartoon brings stunning musical numbers to life and adds depth and motivation to the characters, who are expertly cast in this enchanting addition to the Disney Princess canon. Grade: A

KONG: SKULL ISLAND

Stars: Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly, John Goodman

Length: 118 minutes

Directed by: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Rating: PG-13

A rip-roaring good time and easily the best monster movie in years, more entertaining even than “Jurassic World,” “Kong” features a stellar cast of actors hamming it up as they explore an uncharted island and wind up fighting each other as well as the giant beast Kong. Lots of fun gross-out moments and well worth the ride. Grade: A

THE SHACK

Stars: Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Tim McGraw

Length: 132 minutes

Directed by: Stuart Hazeldine

Rating: PG-13

This faith-based film based on a bestselling novel follows a man with hidden childhood trauma who gets an invitation from God to meet and make peace with the Almighty at the shack where his young daughter was found murdered. Beautifully shot and well-acted but its slow pace feels like eternity. Grade: C

THE GREAT WALL

Stars: Matt Damon, Tian Jing, Willem Dafoe

Length: 103 minutes

Directed by: Yimou Zhang

Rating: PG-13

This sci-fi fantasy set in medieval China follows a Western mercenary who is captured attempting to smuggle gunpowder and winds up teaming with a female commander to lead a battle against giant green aliens at the Great Wall. Silly but exciting fun. Grade: B

GET OUT

Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Alison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener

Length: 103 minutes

Directed by: Jordan Peele

Rating: R

This inventive thriller, about an African-American man who finds himself trapped amid sinister shenanigans when he visits his white girlfriend’s family at their rural home, is exciting, funny and written and directed with surprisingly stylish flair by comic Jordan Peele of “Key and Peele” fame. Grade: B