As of Monday, 807 days after the war in Afghanistan ended …

2,214 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

1 hotel used as an ISIS headquarters in Mosul was destroyed by a B-52 bomber. According to CNN, the area around the Ashur Hotel was taken by Iraq after the bombing.

6 ISIS leaders were killed in a coalition airstrike on Sunday. According to Reuters, the men were foreign fighters from European nations.

23 people were killed and 45 others wounded when a car bomb exploded in Baghdad. According to Reuters, ISIS was behind the attack.