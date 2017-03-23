As of Monday, 807 days after the war in Afghanistan ended …

2,214  American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

hotel used as an ISIS headquarters in Mosul was destroyed by a B-52 bomber. According to CNN, the area around the Ashur Hotel was taken by Iraq after the bombing.   

6  ISIS leaders were killed in a coalition airstrike on Sunday. According to Reuters, the men were foreign fighters from European nations.

23 people were killed and 45 others wounded when a car bomb exploded in Baghdad. According to Reuters, ISIS was behind the attack. 