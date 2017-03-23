THIS WEEK’S COVER
Mar
5
Sun
all-day Gustave Baumann in California @ Pasadena Museum of California Art
Mar 5 – Aug 6 all-day
Gustave Baumann (1881–1971) was a pioneer in the development of the color woodcut in the United States. Although he is best known for his bucolic scenes of the Midwest and his majestic imagery of the[...]
all-day Interstitial @ Pasadena Museum of California Art
Mar 5 – Aug 6 all-day
What happens to ordinary entities of domestic life when they are driven into territories where their standard uses or functions are suspended and upended and new meanings are forged? Interstitial seeks to answer this question[...]
all-day The Golden Twenties: Portraits a... @ Pasadena Museum of California Art
Mar 5 – Aug 6 all-day
The career of Joseph Kleitsch (1882–1931) is often categorized into two parts: his early work as a portraitist in his native Hungary and in Chicago and his impressionist landscapes painted in California during his later[...]
Mar
10
Fri
8:00 pm “A Wrinkle in Time” at Sierra Ma... @ Sierra Madre Playhouse
Mar 10 @ 8:00 pm – Apr 22 @ 2:30 pm
The Playhouse presents “A Wrinkle in Time,” the fantasy story of a teen girl who doesn’t fit in at her high school and whose father mysteriously disappeared more than two years ago. The eccentric Mrs.[...]
Mar
14
Tue
10:00 am IN FULL BLOOM – The Art of Hand ... @ Shumei America
Mar 14 @ 10:00 am – Mar 31 @ 5:00 pm
Exhibit open Monday through Saturday 10am to 5pm. March 13 though March 31st 323-876-5528; Free Parking in the lot. _________________________ Although most papers today are machine made, artist Annie Alexander discovered that beauty is in[...]
