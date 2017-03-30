Judge finds county’s ‘Big Dig’ at Devil’s Gate Dam would lead to increased air pollution

Local environmentalists claimed victory last Thursday when LA County Superior Court Judge James Chalfant halted the removal of tons of sediment from Devil’s Gate Dam in Pasadena’s Hahamongna Watershed Park.

Judge James Chalfrant ordered the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) prepared on what’s being called the “Big Dig,” a plan which calls for the removal of 2.4 million cubic yards of sediment from the dam basin, be set aside.

Under Chalfant’s ruling, the Los Angeles County Flood District must revise its Big Dig EIR and allow for 45 days of public review before a vote by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, which must approve those revisions. After that, the revised EIR must go to Chalfant for further review.

“We are pleased the judge spotted some of the big defiiencies in the EIR,” said Arroyo Seco Foundation Executive Director Tim Brick. “We are still pushing for a more comprehensive review to this Big Dig program.”

Brick and other critics claim the county Flood District’s plan to remove the sediment in Devil’s Gate Dam would lead to more than 400 truck trips a day for five years and significantly increase air and noise pollution in the area.

County officials claim that in the event of heavy rains the sediment could block spillways in the dam, causing flooding of homes located along the Arroyo Seco channel and damaging the Rose Bowl.

The final EIR, said Chalfant, “lacks the necessary information to support its certification.”

In his ruling, Chalfant noted that the first phase of the project involves sediment removal and would “immediately impact emission controls on hauling trucks and excavation and removal of sensitive habitat, the subject of the mitigation inadequacies found by the court.”

A significant amount of sediment has not been removed from Devil’s Gate Dam area since 1994, when workers hauled out 160,000 cubic yards of soil and debris.

An additional 1 million cubic yards of soil and debris were dumped into the basin by the Station Fire in 2009, which burned more than 160,000 acres in Altadena, Pasadena, La Cañada Flintridge and Acton.

Brick compared this project to Boston’s Big Dig, a $14.8 billion traffic tunnel project that impacted area residents for 15 years. This project, he said, “would lead to a very significant increase of air pollution to the area around Hahamongna and on our freeways. It is not a good idea.”