Police release sketch, information on suspects in January homicides

The Pasadena Police Department released a composite sketch of one of four suspects wanted in connection with a double homicide in January.

According to police, four African-American men between the ages of 25 and 30 are responsible for the fatal shootings of Antoine Sutphen Jr. and Ormani Duncan, both 24.

The men were killed on Jan. 6 while attending a vigil for Brandon Douglas, 25, who was shot and killed on Dec. 22 in a gang-related incident on Claremont Street.

No arrests have been made in that case either.

Since the shootings, police have been attempting to gain information about the suspects and have interviewed multiple witnesses.

The four suspects are described as:

1. Black male, dark complexion, approximately 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, and 210 to 220 pounds.

2. Black male, dark complexion, approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and 240 to 250 pounds.

3. Black male, medium complexion, approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 210 to 220 pounds.

4. Black male, light complexion, approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall, and 180 to 190 pounds.

Investigators encourage anyone with further information pertaining to the murders to contact Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241. People may also report information anonymously at lacrimestoppers.com. Insert the keyword Pasadena.