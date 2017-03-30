The 6th Annual Winner’s Circle BBQ Championship brings tasty treats to Santa Anita Saturday

Combining a full day of horse racing with the largest barbecue cooking competition on the West Coast will provide a full day of fun Saturday afternoon, when Santa Anita Park hosts the 6th Annual Winner’s Circle BBQ Championship.

Nearly 75 cooking teams will compete for $18,000 in cash as well as two prime honors at the event. Up for grabs is the California State Championship title, giving the winning team the chance to represent California in the national Barbecue Championship.

The event will also feature a $3,000 payout in the Mak Grill’s People’s Choice Challenge, an amount that marks it as the largest barbecue-competition award in California history. The Winner’s Circle is also officially sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society, which is dedicated to promoting and enjoying barbecue, with over 20,000 barbecue and grilling enthusiasts as members worldwide.

As the largest professional barbecue event on the West Coast, the Winner’s Circle has the clout to pull in top pit masters from popular TV networks and shows including TLC, Destination America’s “BBQ Pit Masters” and the Food Network’s show “Chopped.” They’ll be serving up slow-smoked beef, pork and chicken, spreading the scent of hickory and pecan woods throughout the infield to accompany the visual excitement of thoroughbreds thundering past on the racetrack.

Beyond the barbecue, the event will also feature the Ultimate Mac & Cheese Throwdown, offering attendees the chance to enjoy another all-American culinary classic. The La Crescenta-based band FM Radio will crank it up all afternoon with a mix of classic rock covers ranging from the Beatles and the Rolling Stones and more modern-day hits from bands including the Foo Fighters, Kings of Leon and Pearl Jam.

Kids can enjoy a full slate of arts and crafts as well as a special play area complete with pony rides as well. There are two special ticket packages for the event beyond individual general admission, with the Winner’s Circle BBQ Package offering general admission to both the Santa Anita Park grandstand and the Winner’s Circle, as well as a racing program and wagering tip sheet and 15 BBQ scrip tickets for $23 per person.

Meanwhile, the BBQ Family Fun 4-Pack provides four general admission tickets and passes to the Winner’s Circle, as well as 25 BBQ scrip tickets and two pony rides, two jumper wristbands for the bounce house, two face paintings and eight carnival games for $70. Each food item available from vendors costs either two or three tickets.

“I think the People’s Choice Award makes this an event where the teams aren’t just out to sell food, but take pride in wanting to win the vote and do their absolute best,” says Ben Lowbenstein, who oversees the event “Also the event has a great vibe where the teams actually talk at length with the fans who attend. It offers a condensed wealth of information for people wanting to know what professional barbecue is and how to improve their game.”

The 6th Annual Winner’s Circle BBQ Championship takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m. Saturday at Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Individual admission is $5, plus $5 general admission to the park. Call (626) 574-7223 or visit santaanita.com.