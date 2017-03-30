Sanctuary city designation could cost Pasadena nearly $35 million

Facing a possible loss of nearly $35 million, the Pasadena City Council on Monday reiterated its support for policies aimed at supporting local immigrants but refrained from formally adopting the title “sanctuary city.”

The vote came hours after US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that federal funds would be withheld from cities that offer immigrants sanctuary to varying degrees.

Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order clearing the way to withhold funds from declared sanctuary cities. San Francisco and Santa Clara County have filed a lawsuit to block that order.

“Countless Americans would be alive today if these policies of sanctuary cities were ended,” Sessions said Monday during a nationally televised press conference.

Pasadena police officers do not inquire about a person’s immigration status during encounters, and they do not participate in raids conducted by agents with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez.

Despite the threat of the loss of funds, dozens of local residents called on the City Council to officially designate Pasadena a sanctuary city.

Following a marathon discussion which saw more than 50 speakers, city officials reiterated their support of immigrants and announced a new administrative policy barring city employees from collecting or giving out information about immigration status.

“The purpose of the city’s administrative policy is to set forth rules for the conduct of city business by city employees, consequently the self-designation as a sanctuary city would not, in and of itself, affect administrative policy. Moreover, use of that term suggests a level of protection against federal enforcement offered by the city that, in reality, does not exist,” wrote City Manager Steve Mermell in a staff report prepared on the possible budget impacts.

Locally, immigration activists held a rally last week to protest the detainment of Carlos Ortiz after ICE agents allegedly came to his home claiming to be police officers and looking for someone named Rodrigo, according to Ortiz’s daughter, Stephanie.

After being told no one by that name lived in the home, the agents asked to see Carlos Ortiz’s immigration papers and took him into custody after determining that Ortiz had been deported in 1999 and then re-entered the country illegally. He is being held at the Adelanto Detention Center “pending removal,” according to his daughter.

Despite the new policy, local residents still called for the sanctuary city designation.

“I think they need an official policy passed by the City Council. The police chief can say one thing and someone else can come in and do something else,” said local activist Pablo Alvarado. “I don’t think the City Council can stop ICE from coming into neighborhoods, but the City Council can officially say the police are not going to cooperate and the city is not going to invest a dime in deportation, arrests or detainment based on immigration status.”

Alvarado said he expected several cities to tie up the White House in court over the possible loss of federal funds.

“I think there will be plenty of litigation and most constitutional lawyers say it’s almost impossible for the courts to uphold this,” he said.

Despite the deportation of nearly 2.7 million people by President Barack Obama during his time in office, the deportation issue rose to a level of fear and panic under President Trump who called immigrants entering the country illegally rapists and criminals and promised to build a wall between the United States and Mexico to keep them out.

During his presidential campaign, Trump frequently cited the murder of Kathryn Steinle. Steinle was murdered by Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, who was living in the country illegally and had been convicted of 10 serious crimes involving drugs and violence.

After police arrested Sanchez for drug possession, they refused to turn him over to immigration officials, and instead held him for three weeks on a drug warrant. After he was released, Sanchez shot and killed Steinle when he fired his stolen gun on a pier in San Francisco. The bullet ricocheted off the pier and struck Steinle in the back. She died two hours later. It was later discovered Sanchez had been deported five times.

“This senseless and totally preventable act of violence committed by an illegal immigrant is yet another example of why we must secure our border immediately,” Trump said during his kickoff speech in June 2015.

Trump tried twice to ban people from several Muslim majority countries from entering the US, but he was blocked by the courts both times.

Trump said he would withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities.

Pasadena gets $34.65 million in federal funds, according to Mermell, more than half of that amount going to Section 8 housing subsidies.

The Section 8 program allows landlords to rent apartments and homes at fair market rates to qualified low-income tenants, with a rental subsidy administered by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“It would be extremely devastating when you consider most of the money goes to the Section 8 programs. These are our most vulnerable members of our community and we shouldn’t play games with them,” Mermell said.

Transportation-related capital programs would lose about $6.8 million from the federal government.

Currently, the city has plans for 40 capital improvement programs, including the Complete Streets Program which improves local streets so that they provide safe access for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders.

The city’s Public Health Department would lose $3.5 million.

Local job development could also take a hit as the Foothill Workforce Development Board, which is committed to building the economy in the San Gabriel Valley region and increasing local employment, would lose $3 million.

Nutrition programs would lose $1.7 million, which comes out of the public Health Department budget.

Non-capital improvement programs would lose $1 million.

Local Police and Fire departments would lose $768,000 combined.

Although the staff lists a possible $91,000 to public arts programs, Cultural Affairs Manager Rochelle Branch told the Pasadena Weekly that she had already received and used grant money from Washington, but she still expressed worries over Trump’s threats to defund the National Endowment for the Arts and other cultural institutions.

“Those cuts could have huge impacts regarding our local cultural and arts institutions,” Branch said.