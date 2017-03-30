Remembering the politically dangerous life of Archbishop Oscar Romero

Last week, March 24, marked the 37th anniversary of the assassination of Archbishop Oscar Romero of El Salvador.

Today’s generation should avail itself to the lessons taught during the life of Archbishop Romero and his significance in not just Latin American but world history.

Romero’s political evolution took place once he was chosen to head the Catholic Church in El Salvador. He slowly evolved from being a pro status quo, conservative priest, eventually becoming a fervent supporter of Liberation Theology, a blending of religion with social justice. Many priests became progressives and strongly believed that the Catholic Church should embrace advocating and protecting the poor. However, with this region of the world in Cold War political upheaval, this philosophy was purposely tainted by Church leaders with accusations of being the product of communist sympathizers during the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s.

Pope John Paul II was born in Poland and had a deep dislike of Communism since the Soviet Union invaded and occupied his homeland, imposing harsh restrictions on basic rights, such as religious freedom and freedom of speech.

Ironically, Romero was appointed Archbishop of El Salvador’s Catholic Church precisely because he was perceived as a staunch conservative and anti-communist who served not so much the needs of the Salvadoran people but the country’s ruling oligarchy.

Yes, he was conservative, but once he was transferred to the capital San Salvador he was met with much envy and antagonism by elites and other church leaders, primarily because of his warm rapport with the people.

You see, it was not just Roberto D’Aubuisson (the politician who hatched the conspiracy), the death squads and some members of the Salvadoran elite who murdered Archbishop Romero. Many others were complicit in his murder while saying Mass.

At that time, D’Aubuisson was the main public face of the rabidly conservative party called Alianza Republicana Nacional (Arena). He was the US-trained founder of El Salvador’s infamous military death squads who represented the interests of the very wealthy and the United States. He was also found to be involved in other horrendous crimes, perhaps most shockingly the murder of four US nuns. He was nicknamed blowtorch for his favorite tool of torture.

Getting back to Romero, while leading the church from the capital, he displayed incredible spiritual strength and courage in defending the poor and the voiceless. Millions would eventually tune in their radios on Sundays to listen to his homilies.

The people who truly embraced Romero were the campesinos, the poor who attended the Masses he celebrated each day and those who had the privilege to get to know him when he would visit their villages. Romero came from a middle-class background, but he purposely chose to live a humble life. Romero was not afraid to die. He was a valiant man who did not accept bodyguards. He consciously chose to give his life for the poor knowing there was a very good chance that he could be killed, or “disappeared,” as happened to thousands of others at the hands of savage government death squads.

But he was very afraid of the demons that were being unleashed upon the Salvadoran populace; a conflict in which he knew much blood would be spilled. He even risked his life by having a dialogue with the guerrilla leaders, asking them to avoid using violence. He tried everything in his power to stop the oncoming bloodbath.

Just before his assassination, Romero visited Pope John Paul II, who snubbed the venerated archbishop. Romero was deliberately relegated to a long line to wait in before meeting the pope. When they did talk, the pope chastised Romero and ordered him to stop speaking up for the rights of the poor and involving himself in political issues.

Romero returned to El Salvador heartbroken. But he still continued to denounce the regime’s human rights abuses and killings. He made up his mind that he would give his life for the persecuted Salvadoran people, even if the Vatican refused to acknowledge the atrocities being committed.

Ironically, the same church that once turned its back on Romero is now praising him. The Catholic Church formally beatified Romero on May 23, 2015 in San Salvador. Pope Francis, whose political views appear to be in line with those of Romero, has openly defended his colleague’s legacy and honored his memory.

Even if not yet a saint, Romero conducted countless miracles. He saved the lives of numerous people who would have otherwise been killed. He sheltered innocent victims in his churches. He fed, clothed and spoke up for the poor, knowing that he could possibly be killed.

But the real miracle is that Romero has been now recognized as an international hero by the Catholic Church, when before he was demonized by many of his fellow clergy. Finally, the church is atoning for its sins toward him.

Romero has taught us all invaluable lessons: He stood up to bullies and did not turn his back on his people. Romero was a real hero and a true martyr. We honor him on his assassination anniversary by remembering all the good that he did and recognizing all that remains to be done in creating a just world.



Randy Jurado Ertll is the author of “Hope in Times of Darkness: A Salvadoran American Experience.” His author website is randyjuradoertll.com.