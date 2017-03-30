BEST FRIEND

The Altadena Library Pet Faire by the Pasadena Humane Society and Lifeline for Pets features a variety of cats and dogs available for adoption from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 600 E. Mariposa St., Altadena. Food is available for purchase. Call (626) 798-0833 or visit altadenalibrary.org.

POETRY FIX

The Emerging Urban Poets group meets for featured and open poetry readings, facilitated by Don Kingfisher Campbell at 3 p.m. Saturday at Pasadena Public Library’s Santa Catalina branch, 999 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 744-7272 or visit cityofpasadena.net/library.

ENLIGHTENING MUSIC

An Enlightenment Music Series concert features the works of 21st century composers David Raiklen, George N. Gianopoulos, Blair Whittington, Bryan Pezzone, Mark Gasbarro, Roberto Garza Gàmez and Jeremy Gillien at 5 p.m. Sunday at Neighborhood Church, 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. Free. Call (818) 392-4449 or visit enlmusicseries.org.

OUTDOOR FUN

Canyoneer Christopher Brennen of the Pasadena Group of the Sierra Club presents an illustrated program, “Canyoneering in the San Gabriels, and Exploring Other Corners and Crevasses of the World,” plus information on the group’s hikes, outings and conservation activities at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Eaton Canyon Nature Center, 1750 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena (ecnca.org). Call Group Membership Chair Bill Joyce at (909) 596-6280 or email bill

@rollingtherock.com.