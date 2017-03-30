Tony Award-winning actor-singer Alan Cumming joins Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles for three weekend shows at the Alex Theatre

Alan Cumming has established himself as one of the most colorful performers in show business throughout a 30-year career that has seen him score a Tony Award for “Cabaret,” as well as two Golden Globe and three Emmy nominations for his role as Eli Gold on the long-running CBS series “The Good Wife.” He’s also an out and proud bisexual who has been active in promoting LGBT rights, numerous AIDS charities and fighting for the legalization of same-sex marriage in his native Scotland.

He’ll be bringing both sides of his life together this weekend for three performances of the show “He Had It Coming” with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles (GMCLA) this weekend at the Alex Theatre in Glendale. The show builds upon the connection made between the chorale and Cumming at a Jan. 29 concert at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles called “Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs,” and will be a celebration of tunes from both Broadway classics and present-day hits on the Great White Way.

“It’s going to be a show that pays tribute to Broadway, from new songs like ‘Hello’ in ‘The Book of Mormon’ and ‘Not My Father’s Son’ from ‘Kinky Boots’ that only the chorus can do right, to some classics from Stephen Sondheim and shows like ‘Cabaret’,” says Joe Netto, GMCLA’s artistic director and conductor. “Alan is able to perform and sing music that really tells a story, and he’s one of the best storytellers out there as far as live performance goes. He’ll be doing his thing and bringing the performance together in a really magnificent way.”

The concerts build on the chorus’ impressive 38-year history of teaming up with some of the biggest stars of stage, screen and the music world including Lily Tomlin, Debbie Reynolds and Melissa Etheridge. Yet Cumming is particularly versatile, having portrayed everything from the master of ceremonies in “Cabaret” to a one-man adaptation of “Macbeth” on Broadway in addition to his acting career and his authorship of the popular novel “Tommy’s Tale” and the acclaimed memoir “Not My Father’s Son.”

Cumming will perform standards including “Mein Herr” from “Cabaret” and “What More Can I Say” from “Falsetto,” as well as an original song written by his personal musical director Lance Horne called “Last Day On Earth.” One of his strengths is his ability to weave compelling stories in between songs, and that ability should blend in well with the fact that several of the songs the chorus will sing on its own take on extra meaning in the current contentious social climate.

“There are some songs that are really pertinent right now, bringing a sense of mission and purpose to some of us feeling a little overwhelmed by the political and social situation around the world,” says Netto. “Those include ‘Hear My Song’ from ‘Songs for a New World,’ ‘Life’ from ‘Next to Normal,’ and ‘Who Will Love Me As I Am’ from ‘Sideshow,’ and it’s a great thing to be able to inspire as well as entertain.”

But make no mistake, the primary focus of the show is to provide show-stopping fun for all, complete with elaborate costuming, stage effects and choreography. From start to finish, Netto promises a night that will prove memorable in some rather unique respects.

“Where else can you get a group of 250 gay men singing songs about Mormons, drag queens, colonial political leaders and conjoined twins and have it all make sense?” says Netto. “For the chorus to do some of the biggest hits from Broadway, who better than the Tony Award-winning Alan Cumming to come onstage and share the music.”

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles presents Alan Cummings in “He Had It Coming” at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $20 to $90. Visit alextheatre.org or call (818) 243-2539.