Schiff says evidence against Trump not just circumstantial

Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) on Monday called for fellow Rep. Devin Nunes to recuse himself from his role as chair of the House Intelligence Committee probing possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

“After much consideration, I believe Chairman [Nunes] should recuse himself from involvement in investigation/oversight of the Trump campaign,” Schiff tweeted.

The FBI and Congress are investigating Russia’s alleged efforts to interfere in the election and turn it in Trump’s favor. On a number of occasions during the election, Trump publicly called on Russian hackers to infiltrate Hillary Clinton’s email and release that information.

Some Democrats claim members of Trump’s campaign were working with the Russians to disseminate information damaging to Clinton during the election.

Schiff called on Nunes to step down hours after it was discovered that the Tulare Republican and former Trump transition team member had visited the White House to review classified information.

After reviewing that information, Nunes briefed Trump that the president’s communications and his associates may have been picked up by intelligence agencies conducting surveillance of foreign targets. Democrats contend Nunes should not have briefed Trump since the president is the subject of the FBI investigation.

Nunes has not shared his information with members of the committee.

Last Friday, Nunes announced that the testimony of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone would be held in closed session.

Nunes also canceled the testimony of former interim head of the Department of Justice Sally Yates, who Trump fired in January after she instructed attorneys not to defend his controversial travel ban.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that Yates was prepared to contradict the administration on several statements about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. According to that article, Yates was told she could not discuss Flynn due to executive privilege which protects conversations she had with the administration.

Critics claim that Nunes canceled Yates’ appearance after he learned that her lawyer informed the White House that she still planned to testify before Congress.

This development came the day after Schiff called for an independent probe.

“Congress should establish an independent commission that has the staff, resources and single-minded focus needed to investigate this matter,” Schiff said in a video released on Twitter.