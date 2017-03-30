THIS WEEK’S COVER
Mar
30
Thu
Journeys: From Darkness to Light
Journeys: From Darkness to Light
Mar 30 @ 8:20 pm – 9:20 pm
Join the AJU Choir and the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony, Dr. Noreen Green, Conductor, with the Bel Air Church Vocal Ensemble, directed by Dan Korneychuk, for a transformative evening of music that reflects movement from[...]
Apr
6
Thu
Fraud Protection, Memories in th... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Fraud Protection, Memories in th... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Apr 6 @ 10:00 am
Seniors can learn how to protect themselves from fraud, in a presentation by the California Department of Business Oversight’s Consumer Education and Research Office, at 10 a.m. Free. Memories in the Making, developed by the[...]
Comedy and Magic Show at Lamanda... @ Pasadena Public Library, Lamanda Park Branch
Comedy and Magic Show at Lamanda... @ Pasadena Public Library, Lamanda Park Branch
Apr 6 @ 3:30 pm
Families can enjoy the Wacko Show, featuring comedy and magic at 3:30 p.m.
Pakistani Movie Night at Central... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
Pakistani Movie Night at Central... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
Apr 6 @ 6:00 pm
The Pakistani Movie Night series begins with “Among the Believers” (2015), an eye-opening exploration into the radical Islamic school Red Mosque, at 6 p.m.
WOW Live Music and Music Industr... @ Pitfire Pizza
WOW Live Music and Music Industr... @ Pitfire Pizza
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
The new weekly series for working musicians and others in the industry brings the music community together to share knowledge about topics such as social media, booking shows, publicity, music licensing and other topics. It[...]
