AIMEE MANN, Mental Illness

(SuperEgo): 3.5 STARS

Fingerpicked guitar, piano and percussion tastefully backdrop the reclusive songwriter’s first solo album since 2012’s “Charmer.” As usual, Mann delivers emotionally incisive lyrics whose cerebral tug — and wit — is balanced by smartly crafted pop melodies. The titular accusation of “You Never Loved Me” is solidly couched in a harmony-dressed hook; the clear-eyed analysis of “Knock It Off” (“An overdose is almost clearer, a diagnosis is a mirror/ You can’t unsee it when you look like that”) is buoyed by a yearning chorus. Should please fans appreciative of downtempo vibes, but not those who’ve gone off their psychotropic meds. aimeemann.com

ERIC BIBB, Migration Blues

(Stony Plain): 4 STARS

Refugees present and past — African-Americans, Cajuns, Middle Easterners, Okies — inspired and inhabit 15 songs knit together in Bibb’s signature weave of blues, folk and gospel. Intelligently written songs like “Refugee Moan,” “Delta Getaway” and the moving “Prayin’ for Shore” address racism and homelessness with dignified honesty, as JJ Milteau’s harmonica and Michael Jerome Browne’s slide guitar and gourd banjo add atmospheric embellishments to Bibb’s deftly rhythmic fretwork. Other highlights include a pensive reading of Bob Dylan’s “Masters of War” and the gentle gospel vow “Brotherly Love.” ericbibb.com

PI JACOBS, A Little Blue

(Travianna): 3 STARS

Jacobs’ confident style usually leans toward rock with a rootsy edge, but this acoustic set highlights the sweetness of the LA songwriter’s vocal tone and storytelling lyrics. Her expressive guitar playing’s augmented here by producer Aaron Ramsey’s mandolin and Jeff Partin’s melody-coloring dobro and lap steel. Themes of abandonment, loss and stubborn hope imbue standout tracks “Weed and Wine” (“I come from the land of weed and wine/ I pray to the gods of good crops and good times”), the heart-piercing “When My Father is Gone,” and metaphoric “Purple State.” Release party at Hotel Café in Hollywood Saturday, April 1. pijacobs.com

ALASDAIR FRASER & NATALIE HAAS, Ports of Call (Culburnie): 4 STARS

Scottish fiddler Fraser and California cellist Haas continue the elegant collaboration that’s taken them across the globe with this aptly titled collection. All but two of the 13 tracks are performed by the duo alone, showcasing the eloquent tones and dynamics of their instrumental exchanges as they blend cinematic originals like Fraser’s Mono Lake-inspired “Moon Over Mono” and Haas’ “Waltzska for Su” with dance tunes from France, Galicia, Scandinavia and Scotland. Sophisticated melodies and the production’s resonant warmth make it musically and sonically gratifying. At Caltech on Saturday, April 1. alasdairandnatalie.com