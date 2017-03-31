Whitewashing thwarts audience ability to connect with the real ‘Ghost in the Shell’

Paramount Pictures seemed determined to keep critics away from screenings of the much-anticipated “Ghost in the Shell.” Some guessed this was because of persistent complaints about the main character in the live-action version of the popular Japanese manga being played by Marvel’s Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson, who is not East Asian.

Perhaps that’s the case. After all, this is just one of a spate of recent instances involving what is known in the film industry as “whitewashing,” or casting whites to portray people of other ethnicities.

But it could also have something to do with the fact that, while visually spectacular, especially in IMAX 3D, the film itself isn’t really that good.

With a PG-13 rating, the flesh-toned costume that Johansson sports in some scenes allows audiences to imagine her being nude. In the original animated feature, the protagonist, Major Motoko Kusanagi, fights naked with her nipples displayed on her cyborg body. This live-action version doesn’t feature that detail, but it still objectifies the main character, now called simply The Major: There are plenty of crotch shots and an apparent fascination with The Major’s thigh gap.

If you’ve seen the original 1995 animated feature, now available with dubbed English on Hulu, you may think you have some idea where this is going, but the script by Jamie Moss, William Wheeler and Ehren Kruger isn’t a remake. Instead, the script is inspired by both the movie and the original Japanese manga, or illustrated novels of the same name by Masamune Shirow, only it veers off into its own agenda.

This is seen in the character of The Major, who is a one-of-a-kind cyborg, not one of many as in the original animated feature. She is the future of Hanza Robotics. But while her robotic body is owned by the company, her mind is her own, even if her thoughts are not. Her memories can be read as code.

“I guess privacy is just for humans,” The Major tells her physician/tech Dr. Ouélet (Juliette Binoche) who quickly scans her circuits and reads her thoughts. The doctor assures The Major she is human, even if she doesn’t remember her past. Yet The Major wonders, “How do you know what’s a glitch and what’s me?”

The doctor tells her, “We cling to memories as if they define us. They really don’t. What we do defines us.” Later, to illustrate this important point, we learn of a man who has had a whole family and a pet dog manufactured into fond memories — all lies.

The main action follows a Hanza Robotics social event, where men of different races are served a Japanese feast by geisha robots. Only the geisha bots are hacked and reprogrammed to slaughter the guests. The Major’s team, Section 9, looks for the mastermind behind the hacking and terrorist bloodbath.

Hanza and its employees exist in a city where all the signs are in Japanese, but The Major and her team members speak English. Curiously, the team receives its instructions in Japanese from their commander, Japanese actor Takeshi “Beat” Kitano as Chief Daisuke Aramaki (English subtitles provided). The team itself is a platter full of racial diversity. Casting includes Danish actor Pilou Asbaek (“Game of Thrones”) as Batou, Singaporean Chin Han (“Lethal Weapon”) as Togusa, and Fijian Australian Lasarus Ratuere (“Ready for This”) as Carlos Ishikawa.

Some scenes will probably remind audiences of another series, “The Matrix,” but that’s not because director Rupert Sanders is copying the Wachowski Brothers. The Wachowskis readily admit that their trilogy was inspired by Oshii’s 1995 animated classic.

Oshii has stated that he is fine with the casting of Johansson as The Major. Then again, he also cited the 1956 film in which John Wayne played Genghis Khan, considered a classic example of whitewashing. Perhaps Oshii did not understand that this practice is now considered unacceptable.

It’s important to note that outrage over the casting of Johansson as The Major follows whitewashing the role of the Ancient One in “Dr. Strange,” something that director Scott Derrickson has admitted was a misstep. “Ghost in the Shell” also comes soon after the premiere of Marvel’s “Iron Fist” on Netflix which is basically Marvel’s version of the 1970s TV series “Kung Fu” with extraterrestrial beings supplying mystical martial arts training in Asia to a white human savior, Danny Rand (played by Finn Jones).

Earlier this month, the online promotional campaign #IAmMajor was hijacked to protest not only Johansson’s casting, but the whitewashing and yellowface used in other films. After last year’s hashtag movement #whitewashedout, Asian-American opposition is not likely to go away, and “Ghost in the Shell” may end up like that other Asian-themed live-action movie based on a cult favorite animated series, “The Last Airbender,” which also opted for whitewashing and flopped at the box office.

In the end, if you absolutely must cast a white actress in the lead role that might have gone to an ethnic Asian and include geisha even as robots to evoke a sense of modern Japan, maybe you need to reflect more on what you’re really trying to accomplish.