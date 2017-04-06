Choice Events for the Week of 04.06–04.13

THURSDAY 04.06.17

The Blue Guitar hosts music performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tonight’s performance features the Peter Kavanaugh Quartet. Admission is $15 for table seating, $10 general admission. Visit blueguitar.club.

FRIDAY 04.07.17

The South Pasadena Library screens “The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble,” blending performance footage, personal interviews and archival film focusing on the journeys of a small group of Silk Road Ensemble from around the globe, starting at 7 p.m. in the Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 403-7350 or visit southpasadenaca.gov/library.

SATURDAY 04.08.17

The Fame Hollywood Show Choir Competition features talented show choirs from around the country, each performing a 20- to 25-minute show featuring outstanding vocals and choreography, starting at 1 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale.

Tickets are $40. Call (818) 243-2539 or visit alextheatre.org.

SUNDAY 04.09.17

The Cellar Sessions monthly concert series features opening act Brian Joseph and headliner Lisa Sanders & Brown Sugar, starting with a wine tasting at 3 p.m. followed by music at 3:45 p.m. at Old Oak Cellars Winery, 2620 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the door. Visit deepmix.thundertix.com/events/103507

MONDAY 04.10.17

Emmy Award-winning actress Sarah Michelle Gellar discusses and signs “Stirring Up Fun with Food: Over 115 Simple, Delicious Ways to Be Creative in the Kitchen” at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

TUESDAY 04.11.17

The play “The Originalist” opens at 8 p.m. at the Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. The story follows a bright, liberal law school graduate who clerks for US Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. The jurist proves to be both an infuriating intellectual sparring partner and, unexpectedly, also a mentor. It continues through May 7. Tickets are $25 to $115. Call (626) 356-7529 or visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.

WEDNESDAY 04.12.17

Pacific Opera Project presents “POPaganza,” with artists performing some of the company’s most popular arias and duets from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Castle Green, 99 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Hors d’oeuvres and cocktails are included. Tickets are $50, or free for POP members at the Bowler Hat level or higher. Visit pacificoperaproject.com for tickets.

THURSDAY 04.13.17

Author Thomas M. Grace, Ph.D. discusses his book, “Kent State: Death and Dissent in the Long Sixties,” about the May 4, 1970, shooting by the Ohio National Guard at Kent State University, which killed four unarmed students and wounded nine others. Grace was one of those wounded. He speaks at 7 p.m. at the Pasadena Public Library’s Central Branch, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Call (626) 744-4066 or visit cityofpasadena.net/library.