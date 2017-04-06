Lisa Sanders performs, along with Brian Joseph, at Cellar Sessions concert Sunday afternoon

It’s the morning after Lisa Sanders appeared at the San Diego Film Festival. The invitation to sing during a memorial segment was an acknowledgement of the two-time San Diego Music Award winner’s status in that city’s robust acoustic music community; the song she chose, “Rainbow,” co-written with Steve Poltz, is from her first album, 1996’s acclaimed “Isn’t Life Fine.”

It can also be heard on “Lisa Sanders Essential,” a new compilation that Sanders organized to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Isn’t Life Fine,” which effectively launched her career as a singer-songwriter. A peer of Poltz and Cindy Lee Berryhill, Sanders now counts Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams among her fans. But when she was first discovered by producer Josquin Des Pres while performing at Java Joe’s, she didn’t yet possess the self-confidence to imagine she’d release more than half a dozen albums — let alone an “Essential” set with tracks selected by fans from across the country and Europe.

“I’m so shy, I couldn’t even look at people,” Sanders recalls, speaking by phone from her kitchen. “It was really hard. I really didn’t get it. It took me 20 years to get that I might be OK. I’m serious. But something inside of me said I’ve gotta survive, I’ve gotta help my kids. I’ve gotta do something. I don’t have a college degree; my ex-husband does, he has a master’s and everything, houses and cars. Not me. I wanted to show my kids they could be anything they wanted.”

That spirit of perseverance developed over Sanders’ somewhat peripatetic childhood. Born in Philadelphia, she and her family shuttled to Newfoundland and then lived near Port Hueneme for a few years before settling in Poway around 1970. She grew up hearing her parents’ Motown records, along with classic jazz and country — elements that influence her own soulful music.

Weathering divorce, raising her daughters as a single mom, ditching her job at Von’s to focus on music, briefly living out of her car, leaping into new love — all of those changes feed hopeful songs like “Life Takes You Flying,” “This House,” the grooving “Truly Divine” and her signature tune, “Angels.” Her experiences give her insights into fans and a sense of responsibility to lift the spirits of those who share their personal stories with her.

“I’ve been through a whole lot,” Sanders acknowledges. “I’ve lost everything I own two or three times. I just get up again. I think that’s in my DNA to do that. We really are blessed, and we really have it made compared to people in Mosul. So I can’t really complain about my life, because my life is beautiful. It has painful moments. But I need to let everybody know they’re going to be OK. … People I meet along the way, I just want to shower them with love. I can’t help it.”

Cellar Sessions presents Lisa Sanders at Old Oak Cellars, 2620 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9; $18 advance/$22 at the door. Brian Joseph also performs a set. Tickets/info: deepmix.thundertix.com/events. Lisasanders.com