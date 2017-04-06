Three days of horror movie magic

Growing up in Brooklyn in the era before DVDs and VHS tapes, Eliot Brodsky discovered science fiction and horror movies because they were the only thing on television that interested him on Saturday nights. The weekly creature features opened a world of fascination for him as he took in flicks such as “Godzilla” and “The Creature from the Black Lagoon,” and gave him a sense of purpose that carried into his adult life.

Aside from owning a movie prop house, Brodsky started running gallery shows in New York that featured area makeup artists showing off their wildest ideas. But knowing that Hollywood was the epicenter of movie magic, he opted to make a splash on the West Coast by creating Monsterpalooza, a full-on convention for horror fans that stood out from the crowd of fan gatherings by focusing on the wildest and weirdest creations in creature and character effects.

After eight years of growing crowds at the Burbank Marriott hotel, Brodsky brought the show to the Pasadena Convention Center last year. It was a move that proved so successful that he is relaunching it this Friday through Sunday on its biggest scale yet.

“We had reached our capacity at the Marriott for a couple years, so it was time to make a move to Pasadena, which is four times the size of the original location,” says Brodsky. “We were fortunate to have a very nice crowd for 2016 and, with the lineup of guests and presentations we have, we’re definitely hoping for more.”

The biggest draw is likely to be a rare West Coast appearance by Robert Englund, who portrayed the notorious wise-cracking serial killer with Freddy Krueger in the eight-film “Nightmare on Elm Street” series. His Sunday discussion with longtime Fangoria magazine editor Tony Timpone should provide plenty of revelations about the intricate makeup work that went into creating Krueger’s burnt visage in the movies.

“He’s easily the most buzzed-about guest, because he was in every film under the makeup and we’ll be showing clips from each movie to show how the character of Freddy developed with each sequel to become more sarcastic with his victims,” says Brodsky. “Each makeup artist on the sequels all brought their own spin to the character’s look, and anybody who’s a huge fan of the franchise certainly knows what the differences are. And each film they introduced a new leather glove into the plotline, which morphed in many scenes into whatever a victim’s issue was as he took advantage of their weakness.”

The convention will also feature a pair of prime reunion panels, with one honoring the original “Friday the 13th” and another commemorating the 30th anniversary of the teen-vampire flick “The Lost Boys.”

Kane Hodder, who played the hockey mask-wearing killer Jason, and the film’s special-effects wizard Tom Savini are the key figures from the “Friday” discussion, while the “Lost Boys” confab will feature three key makeup artists.

Brodsky also promises display tables from more than 200 effects companies and collectibles vendors, over 70 cult-favorite horror actors and makeup artists signing autographs or doing classes and demonstrations, special previews of upcoming horror films, a memorabilia museum, and even a 3D theater featuring a new short from the campy midnight-movie hostess Elvira. He keeps it fresh for himself as well as his fans by telling the featured artists to bring personal works that they’ve never displayed before.

“A lot of artists like to spread their wings with creations on their own time in their home studios, and they love to show them off here,” says Brodsky. “My enjoyment comes from challenging myself each year to show off a whole gamut of things you don’t normally see.” n

Monsterpalooza runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $30 per day or $70 for a three-day pass. Visit monsterpalooza.com or write therubberroom101@aol.com.