News & Notes from our Community

BATTLE OF PADDLES

Hillsides hosts ping pong tournament for kids in foster care

Hillsides, a Pasadena-based foster care charity, is holding its third annual ping pong tournament, the Battle of the Paddles, from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight, April 6, in downtown Los Angeles.

Local businesses and individuals have signed up to sponsor teams. They will vie for both a team and individual championship. The individual winner will take home the Costa Cup trophy, named after Joseph M. Costa, Hillsides president and chief executive officer.

Funds raised by the event will be used to for the Hillsides capital improvement program, which includes plans for a new student center, playing fields and new dining commons, among other improvements

The event is being held at the SPiN Standard, 550 S. Flower St., Los Angeles.

Individual tickets are $250 and the cost to watch as a spectator is $50. To sign up, please contact Bernie Gore at (323) 543-2800, ext. 253, or bgore@hillsides.org or visit http://www.hillsides.org/events/battle-paddles-hillsides-ping-pong-tournament.

To attend, contact Marisol Barrios at (310) 713-8567.

FREE FOR ALL

Never a dull moment at the Pasadena Senior Center

There is something for everyone in April at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Some events require advance reservations as noted. Events take place at the Pasadena Senior Center unless otherwise indicated.

At 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays April 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27, learn how to text, check voicemail, set an alarm, navigate the Internet, download apps and other aspects of your Smartphone.

From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays April 11, 18 and 25, Tom Campbell will be playing guitar and covering songs made famous by Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Vince Gill, Elvis Presley, B.B. King, Neil Young, the Grateful Dead, the Rolling Stones and others.

Also from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 23, learn how to reduce the fear of falling and increase balance and activity levels during this interactive workshop. Reservations are required: (626) 685-6732.

For more on these and other events, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.

BIG BOOST

Arts Center students Jason Park and Christopher Kiklowicz among Illustrators of the Future winners at Sunday arts ceremony

Two Pasadena Arts College of Design students, Jason Park and Christopher Kiklowicz, are among the winners of the Writers and Illustrators of the Future contest, presented last week during the 33rd Annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards ceremony at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

Named in honor of the popular late science-fiction author and founder of Scientology, the awards have long had a history of providing winners with a key boost to their future careers in their fields.

Kiklowicz won for illustrating the story “The Armor Embrace,” written by Doug C. Souza, while Park illustrated “Moonlight One” by Stephen Lawson. Their artwork will be published in the book “L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Volume 33,” which was unveiled at the event and mark their first time being published professionally.