INTERNATIONAL INTRIGUE

Free films screen at 1 p.m. Fridays at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Friday’s film is “Snowden” (2016), starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley. The story is about National Security Agency employee Edward Snowden, who leaked thousands of classified documents to the media. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

COSTUME PARTY

In conjunction with the production of “A Wrinkle in Time,” the Sierra Madre Playhouse hosts a costume party, inviting guests to come dressed as their favorite character from the play, starting at 7 p.m. Friday at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Those in costume receive “A Wrinkle in Time” certificate and souvenir. Special prizes are awarded for the best costumes and photos of them will be featured in the lobby for the show’s run. Free. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.

HUELL REMINISCENCES

Luis Fuerte, longtime camera operator for Huell Howser, in conversation with Patt Morrison discusses and signs “Louie, Take a Look at This!: My Time with Huell Howser” at 4 p.m. Saturday at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

SUNDAY POETRY

Poet Dan O’Brien reads from and signs his latest collection “Scarsdale” at 7 p.m. Sunday at Boston Court Performing Arts Center, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 683-6883 or visit bostoncourt.com.