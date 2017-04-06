BIG EXPLOSION

Trump has been desperate to blame the Trumpcare fiasco on everyone except himself.

After dozens of Republican abortive attempts at defunding it, he now claims the current Affordable Care Act will explode on its own.

The only explosion we observed was egg on the orange faces of his party and its “leaders.”

~ E.L. SAMET, VIA SMARTPHONE

DIVEST IN FOSSIL FUELS

Trump’s energy plans make no sense. They would lock our country into yesterday’s fuels — fuels that are being jettisoned by the rest of the industrialized world.

Yet the president has approved dangerous pipelines that will cross our land and risk our water resources, but will only add to what has been called an oil glut of market-rattling proportions. Even OPEC has cut back production.

Promoting the coal industry is equally misguided. Even discounting the environmental hazards of this particularly “dirty” fuel, the world’s heavy users — e.g., China, Germany, Australia — have cut coal substantially and set goals to further reduce its use.

The Scandinavians have invested heavily in green energy. Sweden and Denmark have set goals to eliminate fossil fuels entirely by 2050. They reap great benefit from extensive wind resources. The Danes, for example, utilize wind for most of their electricity and sell the surpluses to nearby nations. Both private and public funding built the wind capacity.

And an energy source once languishing under the shadow of the Fukuyama and Chernobyl disasters now sparks new interest because of safer, cleaner nuclear designs. A French company recently contracted to build a plant in the United Kingdom, and German technology will join with Chinese resources for a new facility in China. The Chinese consider nuclear energy a “green” alternative, so more projects are likely to follow.

While the world will never be entirely finished with fossil fuels, the trend is clear. America, however, is to be sunk further into energy of reduced market viability and long-term obsolescence.

Divestiture in fossil fuels is necessary in both our public and private spheres, not only for the environment but in our national interest.

America should not be left behind.

~ MARGARET MORRIS

VENTURA

RISKY BUSINESS

Re: “Schools Belong to Us,” March 9.

“Reign of Error” by Diane Ravitch is a very good book for starting conversations between union teachers on how to improve our schools.

As a practical guide, however, it is of no use whatsoever.

It ignores the inconvenient truth of the states’ $1 trillion in unfunded teacher pensions. The California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) has a $100 billion unfunded pension liability, an amount that exceeds the state budget. Almost all new education dollars will be used to keep teachers’ pension funds from going broke. Very little will reach classrooms.

Educators who are working on ways to fix our schools have to formulate plans that won’t require new tax money because there won’t be any. Ravitch has lost a major amount of credibility by supporting teachers’ unions in the last few years. Incidentally, teachers may be blameless in the decline of public schools but they should be aware that most teacher pension funds like CalSTRS are vastly underfunded and they can’t assume they will get paid the pensions they are being promised. It’s their responsibility to check their pension fund’s website to see how well it’s funded and what risks the investment managers are taking with their money. There is no such thing as a risk-free pension.

~ MATTHEW OKADA

PASADENA

Alt Facts = Lies

No argument is too petty for little Donald when it comes to assertions about size. While photographic evidence confirms the crowd that witnessed his inauguration was half the size that celebrated President Obama’s inauguration, Trump chose to claim the opposite and make a fuss about “media bias.” His official representative, Kellyanne Conway, went even further, saying Trump’s claim is based on “alternative facts.”

This is not the first time the blowhard candidate and then president-elect made claims based on verifiable untruths. Let’s call “alternative facts” what they are; they are lies.

Now, as president of the United States, Trump’s prevarications pose a direct threat to our free society, which depends on engaged citizens informed by true facts.

Government officials calling their lies “alternative facts” endangers the very foundation of our democracy.

Patriotic appreciation to news reporters who check the facts and point out the lies.

~ BRUCE JOFFE

VIA EMAIL

THERE ONCE WAS A TIME

Incredibly, Earl Warren (former California governor and Supreme Court chief justice) even attempted to draft legislation to require Californians to buy health insurance back in the ’40s, but it was quashed by the AMA … another time, another story! Methinks the voters are too busy working to pay the bills to worry about learning their history lessons.

Trump is not exactly noted for praying on his knees. He believes in preying on people and bringing them to their knees.

~ DAVE GUNALL

BROOKINGS, OREGON

THE BEST WAY

Officials have been scrambling to prevent the spread of bird flu, yet a second strain of the disease was recently found at a turkey farm in Wisconsin — one that supplies Jennie-O, a company owned by Hormel Food Corp. As long as we ignore the writing on the wall — and continue raising and eating birds — bird flu will continue to flourish.

The disease thrives on filthy, overcrowded chicken and turkey farms. When one bird gets sick, the virus can easily spread to the other birds in the building. The best way to prevent the spread of bird flu — and reduce animal suffering — is by not eating chicken or turkey. Plant-based foods are safer, healthier and kinder than animal-based ones.

Visit PETA.org for more information and free vegan recipes and product suggestions.

~ HEATHER MOORE

THE PETA FOUNDATION

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA

