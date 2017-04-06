Subsidy would have allowed Kimpton Hotel to operate rent free for 50 years

The Pasadena City Council shot down a request for a subsidy that would have allowed a controversial hotel to operate rent-free for decades and force the city to absorb parking costs. The council did not kill the project, but instead voted to put it on hold.

KHP III, developers of the Kimpton Hotel, wanted the council to subsidize its ground lease with the city to allow the developer to complete the project, which has been hit by escalating construction costs that would have increased the construction cost of each room by 64 percent.

The subsidy would have allowed the 181-room hotel to operate for 50 years without paying rent on its lease, and the city would have covered costs for 136 parking spaces at the location for the duration of the lease.

“I think it’s time to take a pause,” said Councilman Victor Gordo who offered an alternative motion that places a hold on construction permits for the project while the council examines other projects and the local hiring aspect of this project.

Gordo’s motion passed 5-2, with Mayor Terry Tornek and Councilman Gene Masuda voting in support of the project. Councilman Steve Madison was not in attendance.

“I don’t feel good coming here hat in hand saying we no longer have a viable project,” said KHP III Project Manager Joe Long. “Without the financial support, we just don’t have a project.”

Critics have decried the project, which would have been built at the landmark YWCA building and forced the removal of several trees in the city’s Sister City Gardens, a small park near City Hall. The project also would have encroached upon the memorials of Jackie and Mack Robinson located across the street from City Hall.

“The public has been told the past several years that this particular developer, KHP III, won the RFP [request for proposal] because its submittal required no public subsidy and achieved the city’s objective to recoup its investment of staff time and public money to purchase the vacant YWCA via eminent domain,” said Greg Edewards of the Civic Center Sentinels (CCS).

The parkland containing the garden was purchased through a 1923 bond specifically aimed at completing the Bennett Plan.

Developed by the Chicago architecture firm of Bennett, Parsons and Frost, the plan centralized the city’s civic institutions within a single district where streets terminate at the most important buildings. The district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

“They are giving away the store,” said Marsha Rood, who worked in the city’s development department for 35 years. “This proposed subsidy turns its back on the city’s original goals to make the project work. Many of the specifics of the deal are unclear. I have never seen anything like this.”

The landmark structure, formerly the YWCA, was built by architect Julia Morgan in 1921. The city paid $8.2 million for the historic building in 2012.