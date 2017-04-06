Mayor surprised by decision to cancel Make Music Pasadena

Citing an array of financial issues including an increase in production costs and inadequate sponsorship, the organizers of the popular festival Make Music Pasadena announced Friday that the annual event has been indefinitely postponed.

The fest was projected to have a $150,000 shortfall, a factor partially impacted by the city’s minimum-wage increase that went into effect in July, a month after the last Make Music. But according to Steve Mulheim, president and CEO of the Old Pasadena Management District (OPMD) — which co-organized the fest with the Playhouse District Association— a perfect storm of problems combined to make this year’s event unfeasible.

“Minimum wage increases would make our security costs and staging costs go up, adding to the rising costs of booking talent due to increased competition for available acts,” said Mulheim. “We knew costs would go up and did not have the same sponsor donations as we had historically, as well as a lack of promotional support from media. Risking a $150,000 shortfall wasn’t a number we were comfortable with trying for either organization to accommodate.”

One challenge the organizers faced annually was keeping Make Music admission free in order to ensure big crowds that would support local businesses, while also declining alcohol-related sponsorships to keep the event family-friendly. With the ever-growing Southern California festival scene also bringing the giant new Arroyo Seco Weekend to the Rose Bowl June 24-25, the ability to book area acts at competitive prices became more prohibitive.

Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek was surprised by the decision, which came just two months before it would have marked a full decade as one of the city’s most popular gatherings. Attendance had reached 50,000 in recent years for the all-ages event, which brought over 100 musical acts to 25 stages across the city last year.

“I wish that I’d had an opportunity to intervene, but sometimes these kinds of events just run out of steam,” said Tornek, who stated that he was not informed of the decision prior to Friday’s announcement. “This was a hugely popular event and I wish I’d been brought into the loop, because it’s one of the best things we do here.”