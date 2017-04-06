Caltrans evicts tenants hoping to purchase 710 surplus properties they’ve been renting

Over the past 50 years, Bridget Bergman has lived in one of the more than 500 homes that were seized by the state Department of Transportation to make way for a freeway extension in the 1960s.

A few years back, the overland route for the road that was supposed to connect the Long Beach (710) and Foothill (210) freeways was finally scuttled and Caltrans was forced to put most of those homes on the market.

In March, Caltrans asked Bergman if she planned to buy her home after the agency announced that 460 “surplus properties” in Pasadena, South Pasadena and El Sereno would finally be put up for sale and tenants would be given the first crack at buying the homes at a reduced price. Finally, she thought she could own her own home.

But days after she informed Caltrans she intended to buy her Wigmore Street home in Pasadena, Bergman — and a number of others who announced their intentions to buy their rented homes — received 60-day no-cause eviction notices.

“For 50 years I have waited to buy a home. I am so close to becoming a homeowner,” Bergman, 77, told the Pasadena Weekly. “It’s so important to me. I am old and I am not all that well.”

The eviction notice threatens legal action against residents failing to move out.

“If you fail to quit, move out, and surrender possession of the premises, legal proceedings will be instituted against you to obtain possession,” according to the March 16 notice signed by Ed Francis, Caltrans senior right of way agent.

Caltrans officials did not return phone calls seeking comment for this story.

Critics claim the evictions stem from a feud between Caltrans and the California Housing Finance Agency (CHFA).

Under the 1979 Roberti Bill, which helped clear the way for the tenants’ right of first refusal, 70 percent of the purchase of the home would go to the state-run CHFA if a tenant buys the property.

However, if the tenant opts out of buying the property it could be sold by Caltrans and the agency would receive 100 percent of the market value of the home.

Bergman won the right to stay in her home on March 29 after Caltrans was forced to withdraw its eviction. Bergman’s attorney Phillip Koebel proved that Caltrans continued to accept rent from Bergman after notifying her of the eviction. According to state law, continued acceptance of the rent after the eviction confirms continued tenancy and forces landlords to restart the eviction process.

“Despite horrible living conditions that she and others living in those homes have faced, Bergman has stayed in the home in the hopes she would become a property owner,” said Koebel. “If she knew she had no chance of owning the property, she would have left decades ago.”

After Bergman’s eviction was dismissed by Superior Court Judge Margaret Oldendorf, attorneys for Caltrans immediately served Bergman with another 60-day no cause eviction.

“The evictions they are giving are no-cause evictions. They are simply saying we want you out,” said Attorney Chris Sutton, who is also working on the Bergman case. Sutton represents other Caltrans tenants facing similar circumstances. “These are not like three-day notices, they are not trying to tell the court you did anything wrong. They are just booting them out.”

Caltrans claims Bergman violated the rules by renting to a subtenant in 2015. Sutton said the other tenant’s rent money was used for maintenance on the home.

According to Sutton, Bergman is being targeted for complaining about the conditions of her home and expressing her intent to buy the property.

“They force people out of the homes and then Caltrans does not rent them out again. The harassment of these tenants is ridiculous,” he said.

The Weekly has confirmed that at least four additional Pasadena tenants have filed court cases to oppose the eviction notice. It is not known how many residents received the notice.

“It seems the people who are going to pay market rate are not being bothered by Caltrans,” said Mercedes Blackehart, a freelance photographer whose work has appeared in the Pasadena Weekly. “It appears that they are targeting the moderate and low-income tenants. We want to be able to stay in the home that we love where we have lived for 20 years. We want to buy it like they promised us we could.”

Blackehart lives across the street from Bergman.

Caltrans has long been considered an absentee landlord, with a 2012 audit showing the agency mismanaged the properties in question and the money associated with them.

The California State Auditor found that between July 2007 and December 2011 Caltrans, which did not verify the eligibility of tenants to be charged below-market rate rents, collected $12.8 million in rent but lost $22 million due to underpayment by ineligible tenants. During most of that period, Caltrans reportedly paid out another $22.5 million for questionable repairs and spent an average of $6.4 million per year on property repairs but could not demonstrate that repairs for 18 of the 30 projects reviewed by auditors were reasonable or even necessary.

Six months after the audit’s release, Caltrans began increasing rents by 10 percent every six months, until people were paying market-value rents on the homes.

Koebel said Bergman has suffered through poor maintenance and abusive property managers because of the promise of being able to purchase the home at some point.

“The place is crumbling,” Bergman said. “It’s a dump. Everything is falling apart. If they told me I was never going to get the house decades ago, I would not have been here.”

The rent increases have left some families unable to afford the homes they’ve been living in.

“Everybody is so scared right now,” Blackehart said. “To displace us would ruin our lives. We always thought we would live here.”

The homes were seized more than a half-century ago to make way for an extension of the 710 Freeway to the 210. Area homeowners have long opposed the extension. In 2012, after the surface option was taken off the table, Metro and Caltrans officials announced they wanted to build either a six-lane highway along portions of West Pasadena or a 6.3-mile tunnel from the end of the 710 in Alhambra to Pasadena.

Either option would result in the destruction of hundreds of homes.

In September, Caltrans announced its intention to finally sell the homes starting with 33 properties going up for sale this year. Caltrans announced the agency would retain an easement to the property underneath the homes.

The homes are being sold under three phases. Phase 1 includes the sale of 42 homes and 11 others that are not within the scope of the remaining project alternatives.

In Phase 2, Caltrans will make a decision to sell some of the other properties that fall within the scope of the proposed project. Remaining properties deemed as surplus after the project is either built or formally denied will be sold as part of Phase 3.