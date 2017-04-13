The Babys bring their classic rock sound to The Rose

The Babys, which brought a powerful, arena-rocking sound to an adoring world in 1976, will be performing at The Rose Friday night.

The Babys set the music world on fire with hits like “Every Time I Think of You,” “Isn’t It Time” and “Midnight Rendezvous,” hits that are still played on rock radio.

The Babys had a good run from ’76 to 1981, when they disbanded. Then, in 2012, co-founders Tony Brock (drums) and lead guitarist Wally Stocker decided to relaunch the effort with a nationwide search for members.

They found lead vocalist/bassist John Bisaha, guitarist Joey Sykes, keyboardist Francesco Saglietti and The Babettes, Holly Bisaha and Elisa Chadbourne, and the group was once again on its way.

In 2014, they released the album “I’ll Have Some of That,” and in 2015 they released a video to coincide with the single debut of “I See You There,” which soon had a successful chart run. The group is once again touring the country to enthusiastic audiences.

Visit thebabysofficial.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Friday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $24 to $44. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com