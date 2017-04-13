As of Monday, 814 days after the war in Afghanistan ended…

2,214 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

11 people were killed and 51 others were injured Monday in Russia when a suicide bomber detonated in a Subway tunnel, CNN reported.

1 device in Russia was defused during the terrorist attack. The device was described as bigger than the one that successfully detonated, according to CNN.

100 people died and 400 others were injured in a chemical attack in Syria. According to FOX News, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports at least 11 children are among the dead.