Apr
13
Thu
6:00 pm Corey Feldman Tour @ The Rose
Corey Feldman Tour @ The Rose
Apr 13 @ 6:00 pm
Corey Feldman & The Angels perform Feldman’s songs from his solo albums and classic originals from his film soundtrack catalog, plus covers of other songs in his films. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music[...]
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Apr 13 @ 7:00 pm
Judith Orloff discusses and signs “The Empath’s Survival Guide: Life Strategies for Sensitive People” at 7 p.m.
7:00 pm Conscientious Projector Screening @ Armory Center for the Arts
Conscientious Projector Screening @ Armory Center for the Arts
Apr 13 @ 7:00 pm
Tonight features a selection of short films videos examining some of the underlying issues that surround the president, his administration and policies, starting at 7 p.m., followed by a community discussion. Free.
7:00 pm Kent State Massacre Book Discuss... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
Kent State Massacre Book Discuss... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
Apr 13 @ 7:00 pm
Thomas M. Grace, Ph.D., who was wounded during the May 4, 1970 Ohio National Guard shootings of protestors at Kent State University discusses his book, “Kent State: Death and Dissent in The Long Sixties” at[...]
7:30 pm Jazz Night @ the Blue Guitar fea... @ The Blue Guitar
Jazz Night @ the Blue Guitar fea... @ The Blue Guitar
Apr 13 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Inspired by 60’s “Blue Note” style jazz, as well as by the music of Tito Puente and Mongo Santamaria, the Elliott Caine Quintet plays original compositions as well as the works of Lee Morgan, Hank[...]
